Local Roundup: Turnovers doom Merced College in season opening loss to Foothill

The Merced College football team couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a 21-7 loss to Foothill College in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils started the night with a big play as Andrew Morris connected with Markus Brady for a 67-yard touchdown that gave Merced College a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
The offense didn’t produce much the rest of the way.
Morris completed 7 of 16 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions. One of the interceptions was returned 1-yard for a touchdown by the Owls’ Caden McCloughan to give Foothill a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Darrion Cole also saw time at quarterback and completed 8 of 21 passes for 49 yards.
The running game also struggled, netting just 35 yards on 29 carries.
Derje Blanks rushed for 79 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown run in the fourth quarter that extend the Owls’ lead to 21-7.
The Merced College defense gave up just 272 yards of total offense. Justin Reiman led MC with 10 tackles.
High School Cross Country
McKain, Harman win Buhach Colony 2-Miler
Merced High’s Cole McKain opened the season with a win at the ninth annual Buhach Colony 2-miler on Saturday. The Bears junior completed the course in 10:20.9. McKain is the defending Central California Conference champion and a state qualifier as a sophomore last year.
Atwater’s Clara Harman won the girls varsity race with a time of 12:22.2. The senior is a three-time all-CCC selection.
