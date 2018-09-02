Merced College head coach Bob Casey yells to his players during a scrimmage against Modesto Junior College at Stadium ’76 in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
Local Roundup: Turnovers doom Merced College in season opening loss to Foothill

The Merced College football team couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a 21-7 loss to Foothill College in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils started the night with a big play as Andrew Morris connected with Markus Brady for a 67-yard touchdown that gave Merced College a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

The offense didn’t produce much the rest of the way.

Morris completed 7 of 16 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions. One of the interceptions was returned 1-yard for a touchdown by the Owls’ Caden McCloughan to give Foothill a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Darrion Cole also saw time at quarterback and completed 8 of 21 passes for 49 yards.

The running game also struggled, netting just 35 yards on 29 carries.

Derje Blanks rushed for 79 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown run in the fourth quarter that extend the Owls’ lead to 21-7.

The Merced College defense gave up just 272 yards of total offense. Justin Reiman led MC with 10 tackles.

High School Cross Country

McKain, Harman win Buhach Colony 2-Miler

Merced High’s Cole McKain opened the season with a win at the ninth annual Buhach Colony 2-miler on Saturday. The Bears junior completed the course in 10:20.9. McKain is the defending Central California Conference champion and a state qualifier as a sophomore last year.

Atwater’s Clara Harman won the girls varsity race with a time of 12:22.2. The senior is a three-time all-CCC selection.

