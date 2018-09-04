Notebook: A Merced coaching legend is headed into section hall of fame.

Former Merced High football coach Mark Speckman will be one of 12 inductees into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in October.
The induction banquet and ceremony are scheduled for Sunday, October 21 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sacramento.
“It’s a great honor,” said Speckman, who is now an assistant head coach and running backs coach at UC Davis. “Obviously that was a long time ago and it means I’m old. It’s nice to be recognized.”
“I enjoyed my time at Livingston, Golden Valley and Merced,” Speckman said. “I had great kids and I had great coaches along the way.”
Speckman coached at Livingston from 1981-83. He then coached at Gilroy High for 3 years before spending 1986-1993 at Merced High. He moved over to Golden Valley when the school opened in 1994 and coached the Cougars for one season before he took over the football program at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.
Speckman is now in his second season at UC Davis.
“I enjoyed coaching high school football,” Speckman said. “It was a lot of fun. I think you do more good work with the kids. College coaching is like doing more body and fender work. High school is more like working on engines. I miss that part. I love the pride the kids took in the school and the community. They played for the love of the game.”
Speckman becomes the third Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame member with Merced High ties. He joins fellow inductees Vince Clemons and Gerald Madkins.
Joining Speckman in this year’s Hall of Fame class will be former athletes Lance Briggs (Elk Grove), J.P. Howell (Jesuit), Chaniqua (Ross) Butscher (Laguna Creek) and John Vukovich (Amador). Other nominees include officials Monty Miller and Dennis Wallace, media member Mike Ray and coaches Joe Debely (Turlock), Ron Pucci (Colfax), along with administrators Rich Cathcart (Bret Harte) and John Williams.
Speckman coached at Livingston (1981-1983), Merced (1986-1993) and Golden Valley (1994), compiling a 113-48-3 record. It was at Merced where Speckman’s teams were at their best. Those teams played in five Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships, winning two of them. The 1990 team was the mythical overall state champion, ranked No. 1 by CalHiSports.
Gilliam shines in debut for Aggies
Speckman had a great view of former Merced High star Ulonzo Gilliam’s debut for UC Davis on Thursday against San Jose State. Gilliam rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 44-38 upset of San Jose State. Gilliam also caught eight passes for 59 yards and another score.
Gilliam was named the STATS FCS National Freshman Player of the Week and was also named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.
“I wasn’t surprised by his performance,” Speckman said. “We have a lot of confidence in Lonzi. He red-shirted last year and was the scout team player of the year. We know he’s a good player.
“To do it on a big stage showed real courage and real ability. He looked like he’d been doing it forever.”
Shittu lands with Cowboys
Former Buhach Colony standout Aziz Shittu was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday as all NFL teams had to cut down to 53 players.
It didn’t take long for the defensive lineman to find work.
The Dallas Cowboys signed Shittu to their practice squad on Monday. Shittu tweeted “Excited to be part of #CowboysNation and looking forward to getting to work!
