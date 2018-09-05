King, Holte, Barden win Bellevue Bowl’s scratch trio

Bellevue Bowl's Monday scratch trio league had a new winner this year in Domino's Pizza of Merced taking the championship and the first place purse of $1,005, or a bowler's share of $335 each.
The trio members were Bill King, Bruno Holte, and Adam Barden. Team four with Joe Troncoso, Tyler Davis, and Joe McBride took second for $690 for $230 each. Coming in third place was Bellevue Bowl's Pro-Shop with members John Krone, Dave Cline, and Sean McCulloch for $570 or $190 each.
Season high scratch scores in the men's were Erni Pinheiro with a 267, Barden with a series of 708.
The women's had Christina Whitcomb taking both title with a 197 scratch game and a 506 scratch series. You have to remember that the league bowled on the PBA lane pattern that changed every week. The patterns went from heavy oil to light oil and everything in between, a tough shot every week in their 14 week season.
According to Keith Docherty, secretary/treasurer of the league a total of $4,410 was handed out the last night of bowling. The league is growing bigger and better every year. It is open to men and women bowlers.
SENIOR WINTER LEAGUE NEEDS A FEW BOWLERS
The Tuesday Senior Winter League at Bellevue is looking for a few more bowlers to fill the the league and a few teams that need bowlers. Last year the league had the 50/50 raffle going during the league play and shared $664 in the prize fun at the end of the season, not bad huh.
They bowl at 1 p.m. and your USBC card this year is the same last year $25. League fees are the same as last year, $13 a week. Hope to see you on Tuesday, it's a fun league.
BLACK OAK LANES NO-TAPS
Jeff Hurley, senior no-tap director told me that he wanted Bellevue Bowl bowlers to know that the Sept. no-tap is set for Friday, the 7th at 1:30 p.m. There is a change in October due to Black Oak Lanes hosting their 13th Annual Battle at Black Oak Lanes PBA regional from the 5-7th. Remember, you have to pre-pay to roll up on the hill. His number is 209-928-9437. Call him today.
CENTRAL VALLEY SENIORS ROLL AT MCHENRY BOWL NEXT SATURDAY.
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club is hosting their monthly event on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at McHenry Bowl in Modesto. Entry fee for the singles tournament is $40. If you want to join the club, the age requirements are 50 and older for women and 55 years and older for a man.
You roll four games across eight lanes to qualify and the top three qualifiers will enter a step-ladder roll-off (2 vs 3) with the winner rolling against the number one seed to determine the tournament champion. The winner receives a championship plaque courtesy of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto. The tournaments are held on the third Saturday of the month, singles or doubles. You can join the club for $20. If you need more information, contact Dave Brown at 209-549-2510.
Don Surdich is the Sun-Star's bowling columnist and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments