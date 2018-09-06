The votes are in and the winner of the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week is ...

Over 9,500 votes were cast for this week’s Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll. The run away winner was Pacheco HIgh running back Ronnnie Garcia.
The Panthers senior garnered almost 60 percent of the votes with a total of 5,726. Garcia rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and also blocked a punt on special teams in Pacheco’s 36-14 win over Sierra.
Finishing second in the poll was Livingston’s Enrique Vazquez who received 2,377 votes. Vazquez passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns and also scored two rushing touchdowns.
Other nominees this week were Atwater quarterback Isaiah Deleon, Merced quarterback Dhameer Warren and Gabe Lopez of Stone Ridge Christian.
Congratulations to all the nominees.
