Merced College looks to bounce back in home opener against De Anza

There are no mulligans in football.
As much as the Merced College football team would like a redo after its season opening 21-7 loss last week to Foothill, the Blue Devils can only turn the page.
Next up is the Blue Devils home opener against De Anza on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Don Odishoo Field at Stadium ‘76. The Dons are coming off a 57-47 loss of their own to Reedley College last week.
The Blue Devils offense struggled against Foothill, turning the ball over five times. Whis is expected to be a potent running attack led by Leka Lotulelei and WR Sanders was held to just 35 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Quarterbacks Andrew Morris and Darrion Cole combined to complete just 15 of 37 passes for 170 yards. Morris threw three interceptions, including one which was returned 1 yard for a touchdown. Each quarterback also lost a fumble.
The Blue Devils defense will have to try to slow down a Dons offense that threw for 401 yards and six touchdowns.
However, Merced College may be able to get its offense on track against a defense that gave up 55 points and 463 yards of offense.
