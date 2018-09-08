Merced starts 4-0 for first time since 2007. Is this the start of a special season?

The first half was a blur for Merced High football coach Rob Scheidt. There were so many big plays, it was hard for Scheidt to remember who did what.
What Scheidt could remember, he liked, as Merced raced out to a 35-point lead at the half on its way to a 63-35 win over Madera in a battle of undefeated teams on Friday night at Veterans Stadium. The win brought the Governor’s hat back to the Bears., who are off to their first 4-0 start since 2007.
“Our guys did everything we wanted as coaches,” Scheidt said. “I’m really proud of our guys. It was a short week because of Labor Day. We had a great practice on Labor Day. Our kids worked hard.”
The Bears offense continues to show its ability to put up points at a rapid rate. Merced has scored over 40 points in all four games and is now averaging 50.5 points per game.
The Bears racking up 573 yards of total offense in last week’s 47-44 win over Downey, Merced finished with 617 yards of offense against the Coyotes.
Madera (3-1) really struggled slowing down Merced’s offense from the start as the Bears outgained the Coyotes 168 to 0 in total yards in a first quarter that saw Merced sprint out to a 21-0 lead.
“It’s always someone different,” Scheidt said.
Dhameer Warren got the scoring started with a 24-yard touchdown run with Warren taking a pitch from the running back position with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
Warren later found Xavier Stewart for a 12-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 with 3:26 left in the opening quarter.
After a three-and-out by Madera, Desmond Thompson gashed the Coyotes for a 56-yard touchdown run to give Merced a 21-0 lead with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same as Misael Aguirre scored on touchdown runs of 35 and 4 yards. Ezra Morales also hauled in a 19-yard touchdown from Warren to give the Bears a 42-7 lead at the half.
“This team just has a strong bond,” Morales said. “We all love each other. We all love being a part of this team. I know I’m humbled with each touchdown I’ve scored. I’m happy just to play on this team.”
Morales finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. The senior receiver has now caught two touchdowns in three consecutive games.
After the Merced defense shut down the Madera offense in the first half, Coyotes quarterback Colt Nelson got in a rhythm in the second half. The senior, who threw for 585 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Merced last year, completed his nine of his first 10 passes in the second half.
Nelson threw four touchdowns in the second half as he finished with 268 yards passing. He completed 29 of 48 passes. The Coyotes were able to cut the lead to 42-21 at the end of the third quarter.
“I should have known they were just going to sling it until they caught up,” Scheidt said. “We made subs. I subbed too early. That’s my mistake. They were able to get a couple quick scores and then it was a game again.”
Stewart caught six passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Merced. Thompson carried the ball 14 times for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns.
There was Warren throwing two touchdowns and rushing for 128 yards and the one score. Junior Garcia completed 11 of 20 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
Four consecutive wins to star the season and an offense averaging over 50 points per game, is it too early to think what the ceiling is for this Merced team?
“I think I’m pessimistic,” Scheidt said. “I try to stay level to the ground. I want my players to be that way. I don’t look too far ahead, but when we’re playing at our best, we’re really tough to beat on both sides of the ball.”
