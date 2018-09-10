Atwater senior Lexi Valencia (1) screams as she celebrates a Falcons point with teammates during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 3-0.
All the votes are in. The Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week is...

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

September 10, 2018 04:09 PM

After an epic voting battle between Le Grand High and El Capitan, we have the results of the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week for Aug 29-Sept. 4, 2018.

The online poll generated 41,174 votes with Le Grand sophomore Alexas Ultreras edging out El Capitan junior Natalie Collins.

The Bulldogs faithful came out in force and sent 20,049 votes Utreras’ way for 48.69 percent of the total votes. Ultreras had 18 digs and five blocks in Le Grand’s 3-2 upset of Merced.

Ultreras, Le Grand.jpg
Alexa Ultreras, Le Grand
Luci Chavez

Collins received 42.48 percent of the vote for a total of 17.477 votes.

This week’s poll received the most votes of any of the football or volleyball Player of the Week polls we’ve done so far.

The other nominees were Buhach Colony’s Miranda Baptista, Merced’s Ellie Hamm and Stone Ridge Christian’s Maartje Vander dussen.

