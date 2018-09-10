All the votes are in. The Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week is...

After an epic voting battle between Le Grand High and El Capitan, we have the results of the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week for Aug 29-Sept. 4, 2018.
The online poll generated 41,174 votes with Le Grand sophomore Alexas Ultreras edging out El Capitan junior Natalie Collins.
The Bulldogs faithful came out in force and sent 20,049 votes Utreras’ way for 48.69 percent of the total votes. Ultreras had 18 digs and five blocks in Le Grand’s 3-2 upset of Merced.
Collins received 42.48 percent of the vote for a total of 17.477 votes.
This week’s poll received the most votes of any of the football or volleyball Player of the Week polls we’ve done so far.
The other nominees were Buhach Colony’s Miranda Baptista, Merced’s Ellie Hamm and Stone Ridge Christian’s Maartje Vander dussen.
