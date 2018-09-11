Gustine’s Alex Guerrero, shown here in practice earler this year, collected five sacks in the Reds’ 29-0 win over Morro Bay.
Gustine’s Alex Guerrero, shown here in practice earler this year, collected five sacks in the Reds’ 29-0 win over Morro Bay. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Gustine’s Alex Guerrero, shown here in practice earler this year, collected five sacks in the Reds’ 29-0 win over Morro Bay. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Sports

Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Sept. 7?

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

September 11, 2018 04:12 PM

Who stood out on the football field last week. We have plenty of solid Player of the Week nominees.

We had a running back from Le Grand rush for over 300 yards. A quarterback from Atwater accounted for six touchdowns for the second consecutive week. Another stellar performance from a running back in Hilmar, a Merced receiver catches two touchdowns for the third straight week and a Gustine defensive end recording five sacks.

Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week? That’s for the fans to decided. You can vote as often as you’d like until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Related stories from Merced Sun-Star

  Comments  