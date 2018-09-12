Central Valley Seniors host handicap singles tournament at McHenry Bowl on Saturday.

Hey senior men and women, the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will be holding their handicap singles tournament this Saturday at McHenry Bowl in Modesto starting at 1 p.m. with a check-in time begins 10:45 a.m.
Your will be rolling four games across eight lanes with the top three qualifiers will start the step-latter roll off (2 vs 3) with the winner bowling the number one seed to determine the singles tournament champion.
Your entry fee is $40 and this event is USBC sanctioned. Your age has to be 55 and older for men and 50 and older for women to roll and join the club. If you need more information you can contact Dave Brown at 209-549-2510.
PIN HEADS
In the Tuesday afternoon seniors had some good games. Tony Shukle is back bowling after a long layoff and he rolled a nice 231. Don Surdich 221, Ron Labuga 197, Linda Roach 192, Kellie Compton 163, and Yolanda Walsh with a 190 kicked off their league season. Marty Daniel found the lanes to his liking by shooting a 289 with a 685 series in the Commercial Classic league on Wednesday night.
PROTECT YOUR BOWLING BALLS
A friend of mine said he had his second ball that he used in his garage. He went to check it out to get ready for the coming season and it was split. He said it looked like a laser had done the damage, it was a perfect circle around his ball.
I told him to put it in his closet at home where the heat and cold will not affect it as much as the garage did. He used the ball when his first ball did not work on the lanes, his strike ball. You know where he will be next week. The pro-shop.
LOST SOME GREAT BOWLERS
We have lost long time bowlers in the leagues at Bellevue Bowl and other bowling centers. Cam Clements will be moving to Thailand where he has built a new home, and there is no bowling centers in Thailand.
Gene Broussard has moved to Texas. Don Sweet had to retire because of knee problems. Marge Casaletto who bowled at Century Bowl, Bellevue Bowl, and Castle Lanes for over 50 years has stopped bowling because of back problems.
We wish them all the best in retirement.
COMING EVENTS
This Friday at 1 p.m. McHenry Bowl hosts its monthly senior 9-pin no-tap for senior men and women. The bowl has a pot-luck lunch that begins at noon, sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $16 which includes yours high game pot for men and women for three games and the overall series for both. See ya there.
Yosemite Lanes is hosting a scratch six gamer this Sunday starting at noon, check-in begins at 11 a.m. The pattern for the mini tournament will be the PBA Dragon of 45 feet. Entry fee is $60, with optional brackets, high game pots, and senior insurance. One out of every three bowlers will cash with added money from Freddy's Tree Service.
The Top Dog senior scratch tournament at McHenry Bowl will be held this year on Oct. 17. Your roll three games of competition. You must be over 55 years or older. Call Terry Waring at the bowl for any information at 209-571-2695. More on this tourney in the coming weeks.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com
Comments