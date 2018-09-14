Le Grand remains unbeaten in the Southern League with five-game thriller.

Priscilla Barnett records 16 kills, two blocks and two aces as the Le Grand High volleyball team outlasted Ripon Christian 25-23, 14-25, 25-19, 23-25, 18-16 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in the Southern League at 4-0.
Alexa Ultreras added 13 killsand Eliza Zarate chipped in with 21 assists for Le Grand.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Big Valley Christian 0 in Tracy - Sydney Shaw finished with 29 assists and Maartje Vander dussen added 11 kills five aces and 16 digs as the Knights improved to 4-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Girls Water Polo
El Capitan 17, Atwater 6 in Atwater - Kendall Thomas scored five goals and assisted on four others to help the Gauchos improve to 2-0 in the CCC. Jessica Delgado tallied three goals also for El Capitan.
Golden Valley 19, Patterson 7 at Patterson - Libby Hamilton finished with five goals, four assists and six steals to propel the Cougars to a road victory. Gabby Sequin added four goals and two assists and Savanna Costa stopped 10 shots to go with four assists and four steals.
Merced 9, Buhach Colony 7 in Merced - Sophia Hart scored six goals as the Bears opened CCC play with a win over the Thunder. Erin McBride scored six goals for BC (1-1 CCC).
Boys Water Polo
Buhach Colony 14, Merced 10 in Merced - Jack Bustabade finished with five goals and two assists as the Thunder picked up a win at Merced. Easton Hamm scored four goals and finished with three steals to lead the Bears.
El Capitan 17, Atwater 4 in Atwater - Rocco Cuttone scored six times and Dylan Webber added four goals as the Gauchos improved to 2-0 in the CCC and 7-2 overall.
Girls Golf
Buhach Colony 266, Atwater 282 in Atwater - Caitlin Garcia shot a 40 and Sadie Datray carded a 49 to help the Thunder improve to 5-1 in the CCC. Faith Johnson’s 51 led the Falcons (3-3).
Merced 254, Golden Valley 323 in Chowchilla - Phoebe Arista led the way with a 46 and Aubrey Aponte added a 48 as the Bears improved to 6-0 in the CCC.
Girls Tennis
Merced 5, Atwater 4 in Merced - Kate Colvin, Rebekah Friedman, Cailey Holl and Katelyn Huie all won their singles matches to help the Bears improve to 4-1 in the CCC.
