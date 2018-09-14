Buhach Colony dispatches of Patterson. Thunder know showdown with Merced is coming.

It was a night where just about every play call worked for the Buhach Colony offense. The Thunder were able to pound the ball between the tackles when they wanted. Youlas Dickson and Trey Paster were a threat to break long runs on fly sweeps when they touched the ball.
The end results was 377 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as Buhach Colony snapped its string of four consecutive losses in Central California Conference openers with a 65-31 win over Patterson on Friday night at Dave Honey Stadium.
“The game plan was to run the ball,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra, whose team won its third straight game to improve to 4-1 overall. “We’ve put pressure on the offensive line all year long. We feel if we can grind the ball, we can control the clock and that allows us to be better on defense too.”
It didn’t matter who was carrying the ball for the Thunder.
Joshua Goodman led the way with 140 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. John Buttrey scored three touchdowns and Owen Thomas carried the ball three times and found the end zone twice.
“We were expecting a tough game,” Goodman said. “We watched a lot of film on Patterson, but with them being new in our league, we didn’t know everything about them. Our line was just amazing tonight. They were creating huge holes.”
The Thunder jumped on the Tigers (2-3) early, marching down the field on a 54-yard drive to open the game on just six plays, Brandon Ruiz found Youlas Dickson on a 12-yard touchdown catch.
Dickson could would have been included on the list of Thunder rushers, but he had two touchdowns called back on holding calls.
Dickson did make an impact on special teams with an 89-yard kickoff return that helped set up Buttrey second touchdown run of the game that gave the Thunder a 22-3 lead with 10:42 left in the first half.
Goodman’s two touchdown runs came within a minute of each other. The senior scored on a 5-yard run with just over 6 minutes left in the second quarter. Ruiz then came up with an interception on defense and Goodman scored two plays later on a 29-yard run to extend the lead to 37-10 with 5:22 remaining.
“We spent a lot of time on inside run and then we have a 10-minute period at practice where we just work on sweeps,” Goodman said “The coaches really came through this week, getting us ready.”
The Tigers turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions.
With Patterson now in the rear view mirror, it seems Buhach Colony is headed for a collision course for a big matchup against undefeated Merced, which blew out Central Valley 54-6 on Friday night.
The two teams will play on Oct. 5. There was even Thunder players talking about the Merced matchup on the sideline on Friday night.
“It is hard not to look forward,” Goodman said. “A lot of players are talking about it, but it’s still a few weeks away. This week our focus was on Patterson. We have a bye next week, but after that our focus will be on El Capitan.”
Navarra isn’t worried about his players looking ahead.
“We’ve got a veteran group that has goals for this season,” he said. “I know it sounds corny, but we’ll take it one week at a time.”
Comments