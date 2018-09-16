Yuba City scores late to hand Merced College football another loss.

One of the buses carrying the Merced College football team broke down on the way to Marysville, delaying the Blue Devils’ game on Saturday night against Yuba City by an hour.
The ride home was even longer after Merced College dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 23-16 loss to the 49ers.
The Blue Devils had battle back from a 13-9 deficit at the half when quarterback Darrius Cole scored on a 5-yard run to give MC a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter. Cole had connected with Darius Mack for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The 49ers (1-2) tied the game at 16-16 with a 27-yard field goal with 3:34 left in the game. Yuba City then took a 23-16 lead on a 3-yard run by quarterback Deric Samples with 1:24 left in the game.
The Blue Devils were then able to move the ball into Yuba City territory, but turned the ball over on downs.
Merced College travels to San Jose City College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Merced College 3, West Hills 0 in Merced - Anela Kalavi finished with 15 kills and four blocks to help the Blue Devils improve to 4-0 with a three-game sweep on Friday night. Jessica Pinasco added 12 kills for the Blue Devils.
UC Merced 3, Antelope Valley 2 in Lancaster - Dominique Andrews recorded 20 kills to help the Bobcats improve to 2-0 in the California Pacific Conference with a 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13 win on Saturday night. Isabella Barbara added 21 digs for the Bobcats (4-6 overall).
Women’s Soccer
UC Merced 3, William Jessup 2 (2OT) in Merced - Kimberly Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 102nd minute to lift the Bobcats (2-3-1) to a victory on Friday night. Emily Burnett came up with the big assist. and scored a goal earlier in the game. D Covarrubias added the other UC Merced goal.
