Notebook: Why Los Banos was forced to make a quarterback change. Merced headed home.

Los Banos High coach Dustin Caropreso was forced to make a quarterback change following the Tigers’ bye week.
Danasi Tate started against Beyer and played well in Los Banos’ 26-7 win over Beyer on Friday night in the Western Atheltic Conference opener for both teams.
Junior Colby Copp had started the Tigers’ first three games but broke his ankle during the bye week.
“He did break his ankle, but he’s fortunate in there’s no ligament damage,” Caropreso said. “He’s going to be out three to four weeks, which probably means he won’t play quarterback for us again this season.”
Tate completed 9 of 18 passes for 50 yards. The senior did score on a 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“Dasani can spin a good ball,” Caropreso said. “He can make good reads. He knows when to throw the ball and when to run it. One of the reasons we made the decision (to start Copp) at the beginning of the year was because we felt Dasani playing receiver made us a better team. It’s a plus that he can go back to quarterback and not miss a beat.”
The Tigers (2-2 overall, 1-0 WAC) have home games against Grace Davis and Mountain House the next two weeks.
Merced celebrating a true homecoming
The Merced High football team is hosting its homecoming game this week at home on campus. Once again the Bears are putting together their make-shift stadium by pulling in bleachers from all over to provide seating for their game on Friday night against El Capitan.
The Bears are undefeated when they play on campus. Since 2012, Merced is 4-0 on campus, including a 41-27 win over McNair last season.
Ground and pound
Don’t expect to see the ball in the air much when Gustine takes the field. Through four games, Reds quarterback Jonathan Martin has only attempted 25 passes. for an average of just over six passes per game.
Gustine has relied on a strong running game, led by Bradon Garbez, who has rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Sal Resendez added 101 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 27-0 win over Delhi.
So far, so good for the Reds, who have a 3-1 record after back-to-back shutout wins over Morro Bay and Delhi.
Jackson, Garcia among top rushers in section
Atwater’s Charles Jackson and Le Grand’s Tony Garcia are among the rushing leaders in the Sac-Joaquin Section half way through the season.
Jackson’s 832 rushing yards ranks fourth in the section and Garcia’s 750 yards are good for fifth.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Jacob Trach leads the section with 959 yards.
Comments