Walsh’s 893 wins overall women’s series at McHenry’s 9-pin, no-tap

Yolanda Walsh was rolling with a group from Bellevue Bowl and was rolling great with games of 307-287-299 in McHenry Bowl's 9-pin no-tap last Friday afternoon.
With her handicap of 68 pins, she took the $40 first place money in the overall series for women. Walsh also took two high-game pots. Linda Roach and T.J. Rowen each won one high pot game.
On the men's side was Keith Hunter and Ed Rowen both taking one pot and Jerry McMillian taking two. Overall the group from Bellevue did very well.
Up next for the no-tappers will be on Friday, Sept. 21 at Yosemite Lanes 9-pin no-tap at 1 p.m. with an entry fee of $13. This house is where the air-conditioning in on and very cold.
BOWL FOR A CURE IS BACK
Ed Huddleston, association director has announced that the Merced County USBC Association will host a Bowl for a Cure Breast Cancer Tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Bowl.
After a layoff of this tournament is coming back. The association will be donating all proceeds to the Breast Cancer Society of Merced County.
This tournament will be sanctioned by the USBC and there will be two divisions, men and women. Entry fee is $25 for three games of regular bowling. There will be plaques awarded to the winners of each division. Come out and support this worthwhile event. I know that each of us has lost a friend or loved one to cancer in general in our lifetime.
HIGH ROLLERS
Jonny Newkirk 227, David Garcez 239, Nancy Siefert 165, Ted Council 187, Kevin Heil 673, Adam Barden 695, Charli McMillian 177, Larry Valenti jr. 246/709, Joe Troncoso 196/582, Bruce Ingraham 680, Jerry McMillian 232, Keith Hunter 188, Linda Roach 188, Kevin Decker 224, Dave Souza 177, Sherman Kishi 193, Rikki Cascia 185, Daniel Coggin 189, Neill Barcellos 708.
Rolling a 780 must be the score to roll as Mark E. Thompson lit up the Classic with games of 279-232-269 for a super 780 set. Thompson told me that his team was bowling a blind team and the pace was upbeat so it helped him get all the strikes.
In the Friday Night Handicap Sean Kucius was on fire with games of 246-267-268 for his 780. Dawn Fernandez was the hot one with a 675 set. Eric Hickman started out slow with a 136 and bounced back with a 278.
THE CLUB IS GROWING AND SO ARE THE BOWLERS
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club had another great showing with 90 bowlers in their singles event at McHenry Bowl last Saturday and paid down 22 places.
Dave Brown was the number one qualifier with a 1,086, Barbara Fuller was second with a 991, and John Olivan was third with a 975.
In the roll-off Fuller rolled a 217 to Olivan's 265. In the championship match had Olivan edging out Brown with a 213 and Olivan a 214 to become the club's newest champion.
Olivan pocketed $207, Brown $177, and Fuller with $147.
A couple of Bellevue Bowlers came home with a few bucks as John Krone placed in 18th for $54, and his wife Minda came in 20th for $48, Mike Coe in 22nd for $13.
On the schedule for next month will be a doubles event at West Valley Bowl in Tracy on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Club secretary Sheri Cole said the club grew by four more members and the club now stands with 278 members from the valley.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 ir via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com
