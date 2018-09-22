The votes are in and the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week is...

It was another close race as the voting came down to the final day for the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the Sept. 14th games.
It was a two-man race between El Capitan receiver Ronnie Harris and Los Banos linebacker Adrian Atangan.
The Gauchos faithful pushed Harris out in front in the final 24 hours with a flurry of votes. Harris is the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week after receiving 51 percent of the votes.
Harris garnered 9,687 of the 19,182 total votes. The senior caught seven passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns against Atwater.
Atangan collected 43 percent of the vote for a total of 8,090 votes. The Tigers junior recorded 10 tackles, including two sacks, and also scored a touchdown on offense.
The other nominees were Buhach Colony’s Joshua Goodman, Atwater’s Charles Jackson and Chowchilla’s Cody Woolsey.
