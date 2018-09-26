Stockton’s Morris wins scratch six-gamer at Yosemite

The monthly scratch six games that Yosemite Lanes host had 39 of the top scratch bowlers in the Valley rolling and taking first place money was Robbie Morris from Stockton. He led all qualifiers with a 224 average for six games.
Morris went on to edge out the fifth qualifier who climbed the stepladder to meet Morris, Craig Miller of Tracy with a 216 to 213. Morris earned $386 and Miller $275. He also earned a berth in the 2018 Tournament of Champions with the win.
Thanks to Freddy Irvin Tree Service for sponsoring this month's tournament. The next scratch six gamer will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28.
2018 CAMELLIA INVITATIONAL RESULTS
We had some local ladies make earn some money in the Sacramento Camellia City 500 Club's annual event at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno recently. In the C singles, Minda Krone placed fifth with a 782 good for $45. She also placed in the C all-events with 2,436 for fifth again and $26. In the D singles saw T.J. Rowen in second place with a 762 good for $76. Good going ladies
HIGH ROLLERS
Juan Marinez 226, Brian Liebelt 244, Joe Powers 232, Tom McBride 201, Ed "Slick" Huddleston 199, Pat O'Bryant 232/659, Yolanda Walsh 177, Ernie Pinheiro 190, Andy Davis 178, Bill Barthel 235, Julie Flowers 179, Donna Stephens 178, Tony Shukle 189, Tony Rosas 231, Joe Nesnidal 175, Ron LaBuga 206, Kevin Decker 244, Ed Rowen 183, John Ward 183, Keith Hunter 182, Bo Petty 172, Trevor Phillips 233/661, Bruno Holte 247, Ray Gong 185, Kellie Compton 159, Robert Chaney 647, Tommy Cardoza 682, Elijah Torres 258/674, and Sean Kucius with another great series, a 739 in the Classic.
9TH ANNUAL "TOP DOG" SENIOR SCRATCH TOURNAMENT
McHenry Bowl is hosting their 9th Annual "Top Dog" senior scratch tournament on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 12:30 p.m. All current USBC members who are 55 and older are eligible.
The tourney has four rounds with a payout of 1 to 4 ratio. Entry fee $40. The first round is four games moving one pair and cutting to the top 20.
It gets better with one game bowling with accumulated scores and cutting to the top four. The top four bowlers will bowl a step ladder finals to determine the top four places. If you are interested in shooting the "Dog" contact Terry Waring to hold a spot or for more information at 209-571-2695.
RODRIGUEZ DOUBLES UP AT PWBA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Maria Jose Rodriquez of Columbia edged out Kelly Kulick of Union, New Jersey 236 to 228 in winning her first career PWBA title and the PWBA Tour Championship title. Rodriguez took an early lead over Kulick by rolling six strikes in her first eight frames. Kulick was working on four consecutive strikes and and the chance to win her seventh major title. She needed a strike on her 10th frame to win, Kulick left a 10 pin to record her second consecutive runner-up at the Tour Championships.
Rodriquez used different bowling balls on each lane during her semifinal and championship matches, relying on the information she gained on that pair of lanes in bracket play. The win was worth $20,000 of Rodriguez and $10,000 for Kulick.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com
