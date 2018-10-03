‘This kid is special.’ The X-factor for Buhach Colony in CCC clash against Merced.

Youlas Dickson is always looking to make a big play. The Buhach Colony junior has the rare ability to change a game with one play. With Dickson, it can happen on offense, defense or special teams.
Dickson has found ways to score in all three phases of the game.
It didn’t take long last week against El Capitan. Dickson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He later added two interceptions and scored on a running play.
“It’s exciting to know that I can make one play that can have a positive effect on the game for us,” Dickson said. “My favorite position is defensive back. I do play a lot of offense and I try to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball. I like to be everywhere on the field. I want to be active.”
Dickson is an X-factor for the Thunder (5-1 overall, 2-0 Central California Conference) heading into their showdown with undefeated Merced (6-0, 2-0 CCC) on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
He averages 12.3 yards every time he rushes the ball and 16.8 yards every time he catches the ball. He’s rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on just 29 carries. He’s caught six balls for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Dickson can’t wait for Friday’s big game. He’s good friends with some of the Merced players like Dhameer Warren, Xavier Stewart and Desmond Thompson. He played basketball with Warren at Rivera Middle School.
“We’re really hyped. We’re ready to go ball out, we’re looking forward to a good game,” Dickson said. “We’re confident with what we have. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re ready for the battle.
“I grew up with some of those guys. It makes it a lot more fun. We all have that desire to win, to prove we’re the best.”
If the Thunder didn’t have a large stable of running backs that includes John Buttrey, Joshua Goodman and Owen Thomas, there would be a need to get the ball in Dickson’s hands more. The offense has been working just fine with BC averaging over 41 points and racking up over 325 yards rushing per game.
“It’s one of those things where he contributes in all three phases of the game,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “Defense is his biggest responsibility. He’s probably going to be out there for 50 to 60 plays on defense. With our philosophy on offense - using a lot of running backs - we always look for ways to be creative with him. Whether it’s running the fly sweep, running toss with him or throwing the ball to him.”
Navarra says rarely has he seen the first or second defender bring down Dickson.
Dickson played up at varsity last year as a sophomore. He started at defensive back opposite of LJ Wallace, who is now a freshman defensive back at the University of Colorado. That meant teams challenged him each week.
He’s passed every test thrown his way on the football field, finishing with 50 tackles and led the team with four interceptions last year. He already has three interceptions this season.
“People underestimate him because of his size (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), but pound for pound, he’s one of the strongest guys on the field,” Navarra said. “He’s a guy that squats 350 to 400 pounds, he can bench 315 and he does all this weighing about 165 to 175 pounds.
“There is a drive inside him, that as a coach, I’m not sure you can coach that up. He has a complete desire to be the best. I don’t think it’s to prove people wrong. I don’t think he views himself underrated. He reminds me a lot of Jarrell Davis, who was a former player for us.. He was similar in size and he was able to do great things on offense, defense and special teams for us. He just has this drive and work ethic to be the best.”
Dickson works hard because he wants to play football beyond high school. He says he’s already received interest from schools in the Mountain West conference and Big Sky Conference.
“They’ve told me they want to see a lot of game film,” Dickson said. “They want to see me play on both sides of the ball. It’s a big goal of mine. It’s my dream goal actually. I’m working so hard to get there.”
When recruiters call or stop by to talk about Buhach Colony’s other defensive back Trey Paster, who is getting recruited by most schools on the West Coast, including Pac-12 teams, Navarra will bring up Dickson.
“If they can look beyond his size, they’ll realize this kid is special,” Navarra said. “He’s definitely on their radar and as a coach, that’s all I can do. I’ve got confidence that if someone will take a look at himand his performance on the field will catch their attention.”
