Walsh, Roach lead the way at McHenry Bowl no-tap doubles tournament

Top rollers last Friday at McHenry Bowl in their no-tap doubles tourney were Yolanda Walsh and Linda Roach. The duo finished with a high sereis of 1,652 to place in the top five.
Other members from the Merced/Atwater area who were winning their division high game pot were Jerry and Charlie McMillian, Ed Rowen, Keith Hunter, Bob Heller, and Walsh and Roach.
2018 NOR-CAL JUBILEE TEAM EVENT
I received unofficial team results from the Nor-Cal Summer Jubilee that was held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno recently.
In 15th place was the team of Sean Kucius, Leticia Andrade, Jesse Andrade, and Ray Gong with a total of 2,689 (with handicap ). In 19th was the team of Lance Ollenborger, Merrill Snyder, David King, and Mike Coe with a 2,673. In 31st were Matt Stout, Andreda Aguilar, Darryl Kawaaka, and Jeff Stout with a 2,637.
No prize money was listed for their teams. The complete listing should be posted at Bellevue Bowl's bulletin board.
HIGH ROLLERS
John Medearia 189, Janie Schropp 222, Don Gamble 240/656, John Eversol 179, Victoria Soto 167, Jess Ramirez 259/711, Sharon Roper 165, Rudy Lejarde 255/690, Bill Bob Simons 228, Larry Lenz 200, Deborah Marion 146, Keith Hunter 223, Larry Valenti Sr. 246, Ernie Pinhero 185, Bill Barthel 678, Jake Bailey 148, Dave Vant 164, Marcus Kendrick 236, Mike Ingraham 200, Mike Hansen 244/656, Jeremy Hill 204, Eric Hickman 246/673, Barbara Bustos 189, Annette Macklin 158, Keith Docherty 256/640, and Tom Ragsdale a 229.
500 CLUB INVITATIONAL IS COMING UP
The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club will be hosting their 46th annual Invitational No-Tap Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 28 starting at 1:30 p.m. The tourney has three division as A division is 160 and above, B division 146-159, and the C division is 145 and below.
Entry fee is $25 which includes your buffet lunch and a 50/50, raffle prizes and door prizes will be offered. There is a guarantee of $100 for the first place winners in each division, courtesy of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto. Plus other goodies for all the bowlers. entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl's trophy case.
REMEMBER WHEN IN THE SUN-STAR'S LAST FAME
Bowling at Continental Bowl had the Pepsi-Cola bantams with Tom Brewer with a 165 game and Nancy Weinsz with a 533 series, Marty Daniel a 407, Robbie Lou Burks a 338.
Leading the league was the team of the Hotshots with a 11-5 followed by the Rollers with a 10-6. Pepsi Cola juniors had Lonnie Reid with a 159 and Pat Heran with a 188 for high games. Series had Reid with a 419 and Linda Reese a 429. League leaders were Striker 11-5 and Roll-Ons with a 9-6 (Oct. 26, 1965)
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments