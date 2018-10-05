‘Everything this team does surprises me.’ Merced turns CCC showdown into rout.

Even Merced High players were surprised by the score.
The Bears turned the showdown between the two top teams in the Central California Conference into a rout, blowing out Buhach Colony 55-14 on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
After turning the ball over on downs on their first possession, the Bears scored the next eight times they touched the ball, including a 99-yard kickoff return by Misael Augirre on the final play of the game.
“Everything this team does surprises me,” said Bears senior Xavier Stewart, who caught two touchdowns and threw for another score. “This team never settles for anything.”
Stewart caught touchdown passes of 75 and 3 yards from Junior Garcia to give the Bears (7-0, 3-0 CCC) a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Thunder (5-2, 2-1 CCC) answered back a drive right before the half. Quarterback Brandon Ruiz found Youlas Dickson for a 23-yard touchdown pass to pull BC within 14-7 with 1 minute and 17 seconds left in the second quarter.
The score could have given the Thunder momentum going into halftime.
However, Merced need just four plays to march 70 yards for another first-half touchdown. Garcia found Ezra Morales for a 47-yard pass to move the ball down the field.
Three plays later, the Bears used a trick play. It was the same “Philly Special” play the Philadelphia Eagles used in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
Garcia went in motion to the right, the ball was snapped directly to Dhameer Warren, who was in at running back. Warren ran to the left and pitched the ball to Stewart, who was coming from the left side. Stewart then threw to a wide open Garcia in the end zone for the touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
“We didn’t know we were going to use the play tonight but we’ve been practicing it for a couple weeks,” Stewart said. “We were ready when it was called.”
Everything the Bears dialed up on offense and defense seemed to work.
“I think we have been able to run the ball all year long, but they did a great job up front against us,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “They schemed us well. They also had the best offensive line we’ve seen all year.”
The Bears defense made it difficult for the Thunder offense to move the ball consistently. Buhach Colony came into the game averaging 327 rushing yards per game, but Merced limited the Thunder to just 106 yards on the ground.
“Their communication was great,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt. “They understood what (Buhach Colony) was trying to do to us. We’ve played hard the last couple weeks, but we just played with a lot more energy tonight.”
The Thunder defense didn’t have an answer for Merced’s high octane offense once it got going.
Garcia completed 8 of 11 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Warren completed four of five passes for 80 yards and added 112 rushing yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
Stewart finished with three catches for 110 yards and the two scores. Desmond Thompson carried the ball 12 times for 117 yards, including second-half touchdown runs of 1 and 33 yards.
“The game started hard early,” Stewart said. “I think we just had more stamina and momentum in the second half.”
The win gives Merced the inside track to the CCC championship. The Bears are on top with a one-game lead over Patterson, Buhach Colony and Golden Valley with three games to play.
“We have a big game next week at Patterson which will determine where we’re at,” Scheidt said. “No disrespect to Golden Valley or Atwater, but Patterson has already beat those teams. Hopefully we can win next week and then hopefully do what we do best against our rivals.”
