The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Sept. 28 is...?

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

October 06, 2018 10:30 AM

All the votes have been counted and with a late surge of votes, Golden Valley senior Jaren Phillips was chosen by the fans as the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the games on Sept. 28.

Phillips put in a deserving effort, rushing for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Central Valley.

AK Golden Valley Football Preview 2.JPG
Golden Valley’s Jaren Phillips catches a pass during football practice at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Phillips collected 20,072 votes, which was 45 percent of the 45,056 total votes submitted.

Pacheco’s Julian Moran finished second in the voting with 13,889 votes, which was 31 percent. Moran rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over Grace Davis.

Dos Palos’ Dustin Elrod finished with 20 percent of the vote. The other nominees were Buhach Colony’s Youlas Dickson and Chowchilla’s Cody Woolsey.

