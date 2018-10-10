The Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week winner is...?

All the votes are counted. After we received 12,868 votes, Chowchilla senior Kinsley Vlot was selected as the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week for the Oct. 1-Oct. 6 games.
Vlot recorded 22 kills, five blocks and 22 digs in a win over Sierra of Tollhouse.
Vlot received 57 percent of the votes for a total of 7,303 votes.
Vlot is putting together a stellar season in leading the Tribe to a 22-6 record and a 5-2 mark in the North Sequoia League. Vlot leads Chowchilla with 280 kills, 81 blocks and 252 digs.
Buhach Colony setter Mallory Pazin finished second with 32 percent of the votes for a total of 4,027 votes. Pazin recorded 38 assists in a win over Golden Valley.
The other nominees this week were Hilmar’s Julian Gonsalvves and Stone Ridge Christian’s Laura Hooker.
Congratulations to all the nominees for their performances and thanks to the fans who took the time to vote.
