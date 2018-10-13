The winner of the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Oct. 5 is...?

The votes are in and the fans have made their pick for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the Oct. 5 games.
The winner is Los Banos quarterback Dasani Tate.
The Tigers senior quarterback passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns in Los Banos’ 47-12 win over Johanse. Tate collected 9,378 votes, which was good for 47 percent of the total votes of 19,973.
Finishing in second place in the poll was Merced running back Desmond Thompson. The junior rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 55-14 win over Buhach Colony.
Thompson received 6,706 votes, which was 37 percent of the total.
The other nominees were Hilmar’s Bryan Millan, Golden Valley’s Avery Townsel and Pacheco’s Dominic Gomez.
Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you for all the fans who participated in the online poll.
