Bowl for a Cure tournament on tap at Bellevue Bowl this weekend.

The Merced County USBC Association will be hosting their Bowl for a Cure Cancer tournament this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Bowl.
According to association director Ed Huddleston, the association will be donating all proceeds to the Cancer Society of Merced County. It will be a non-sanctioned 9-pin no-tap tournament for all bowlers will students entry fee is $15 and adult entry fee is $25.
The top three scores in the men and women's division will receive plaques. Come out and support this worthwhile event. Each of us has lost a friend or family member with cancer. It is open to all bowlers, men and women young and old.
THE BOOGEYMAN IS COMING TO BELLEVUE BOWL
He will be there for Bellevue Bowl's first Halloween Moonlight No-Tap Doubles on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. They will be sponsoring a costume contest for men and women with special swards to be awarded during the evening.
The bowl will have Halloween drink specials in the lounge during the evening. Entry fee is $44 per team, optional high scratch game is $3. Come out and get dressed up for the Moonlight.
BATTLE AT BLACK OAK WAS GREAT
A total of 46, regional PBA bowlers from the Western states were rolling at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne for the 13th Annual Battle at Black Oak Casino West Open. Winning the championship was Raymond Lussier from San Jose with a 9-1-0 record for $2,500. In second was the top senior on the West Coast in Chris Warren from Grants Pass, Ore, with a 7-3-0 for $1,300. Taking third was Warren Crawford from McKinleyille with a 5-5-0 for $1,000.
Valley bowlers making the cut were Wayne Garber for $800, Chris Preble for $700, Brandon Bates for $675, Lanndry Carnate $625, and Myles Duty for $400.
Bellevue Bowl up and coming youngster Elijah Torres, the two handed bowler, in his first ever PBA event finished below the cut. But, he gave it a shot.
BEHIND THE CURTAIN AT BLACK OAK
The Mother Lode 500 Club of Sonora is hosting a 9-pin no-tap Behind the Curtain on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The tournament is open for all 500 club and USBC card members. Entry fee is $25 end entries close on October 22. Costumes are optional for this event. Men and women divisions will be separate and you will use your 2017-2018 composite average with a handicap of 90% of 220.
HIGH ROLLERS
Chris Villanueva 209, Julie Flowers 205, Kellie Compton 200, Bill Helms 204, Cathy Ragsdale 154, Jan Moore 204, Gary Wescott 194, Tom Ragsdale 224/631, Jesse Ramirez 266/633, Don Gamble 230/632, Minda Krone 182, Adam Barden 236/656, Ernie Pinheiro 223, Ed "Slick" Huddleston 221, Linda Roach 213, Jim Shank 215, George Souza 193, Ted Council 231, Dave Souza 231, Frank "Gray Board" Gasper 524, Charli McMillian 176, and Tony Shukle was on fire with a 247 for a 660 set in the Tuesday Seniors.
CENTRAL VALLEY SENIOR BOWLING CLUB IN TRACY
The CVSBC will be at the West Valley Family Bowl in Tracy on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. for their annual doubles tournament. You roll four games of regular bowling and move a pair to the right. The top three bowlers will be rolling a stepladder finals with the number three seeds and second seeds in a roll-off. The winner takes on the number one seeds for the Championship. Entry fee is $40 per bowlers. Your check-in time is 10:45 a.m. closing at 12:15 p.m.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
