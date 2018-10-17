‘I didn’t want the season to end.’ Merced snaps playoff drought with rivalry win.

Between games of a must-win match against crosstown rival Golden Valley, the Merced High girls volleyball team was gathered in a circle just in front of their bench.
With a playoff spot on the line in the regular-season finale, the Bears weren’t gathered to talk about strategy or any rotation adjustments.
With their arms around each other, the Bears were singing. The players and coaches were belting out the words to the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believing” that was playing in Cougar Arena.
“We were having fun,” said sophomore Ellie Hamm. “They play good music here.”
“Don’t Stop Believing” could have been the theme song for the Bears this season. One year after going winless in the Central California Conference at 0-12, Merced clinched its first playoff appearance since 2013 with a 12-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Golden Valley on Wednesday night.
“I’m speechless,” said senior captain Ashlynn Chatham, who finished with 18 digs. “It’s an amazing feeling, especially coming here knowing this could be my last game. I was scared. I didn’t want the season to end.”
Chatham has been through the Bears program during a rough stretch. Stuck in a conference with section powers Pitman and Turlock, Merced came into this season with just one conference win since 2014.
The Bears (6-6 CCC) snapped a 13-match losing streak in the CCC with their win over Patterson on Sept. 5.
“Once we beat Atwater, I thought we had a shot (at making playoffs),” Flanagan said. “Last year we couldn’t beat Atwater. We couldn’t beat Golden Valley last year. Once we started beating teams that we couldn’t beat last year, I know it was possible.”
Merced battled its way through the CCC schedule to set up Wednesday’s do-or-die match against Golden Valley (6-6 CCC). The winner advances to the playoffs and the loser sees its season end.
The Bears advance to the playoffs because of their season sweep of Golden Valley.
Merced battled nerves early on as Golden Valley jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first game, forcing Bears coach Patricia Flanagan to call a timeout.
“We started out really shaky,” Flanagan said. “I physically could see shaking. I called a timeout and we had to take some deep breaths. We talked about how good we are and how we have to believe how good we are and give it everything we got.”
After dropping the first game, the Bears took control of the match. It was Hamm leading the way, recording seven kills and one block in the second game.
The Bears never took their foot off the pedal, dominating the rest of the way. Merced put together long runs in each game to create separation from Golden Valley.
“We just stayed positive after that first game,” said Hamm, who finished with a match-high 20 kills to go along with two blocks and two aces. “We had to visualize us winning and we did it. It totally turned the match around for us.”
After falling apart after Hamm rotated out in the first game, Merced started getting contributions from everywhere on the court in the final three games.
Freshman setter Vanessa Perez played one of her best matches of the season, finishing with 36 assists. Kara Cruz chipped in with eight kills and Jordan Dudley added six kills in the middle. Senior Madi Kane delivered some big points and also led the team with three blocks. Sophomore Roxy Foroutan added 20 digs and three aces.
“We started the game very confident,” said Golden Valley coach Kelly Leonardo. “We played really controlled volleyball in the first game. Merced came out and just really wanted to win. Merced wanted to go to the playoffs.”
Aleena Jimenez led the Cougars with seven kills and Zoya Wood finished with 17 assists.
It was Dudley who sealed the victory in the fourth game with a kill that set off a celebration on the Bears’ side of the net.
“Seeing that 25 on the board was just thrilling,” Chatham said. “My heart was pounding. The adrenaline was rushing through my body. I still can’t believe it.”
