And the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Oct. 12 games is ...?

All the votes are counted and we have a winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll for the games on Oct. 12.
That winner is Pacheco running back Julian Moran.
The senior received 61 percent of the total votes, which was 32,0555 of the total 52,358 votes submitted.
Moran rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Panthers (8-1, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference) to a 42-28 win over previously unbeaten Mountain House.
Finishing in second was Justin Incaprera at Los Banos. The Tigers junior rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Ceres.
Incaprera received 19,141 votes, which was 37 percent.
Los Banos and Pacheco will square off in the Crosstown Clash on Friday night.
The other two nominees were Golden Valley’s Davon Johnson and Chowchilla’s Jordan Hornbeak.
