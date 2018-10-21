Hartnell racks up over 600 yards to snap Merced College’s three-game winning streak.

Isaiah Ariolla-Randalle passed for 477 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Merced College on Saturday night at Hartnell College.
The victory helped Hartnell remain unbeaten on the season at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Golden Coast Conference. The loss snapped Merced College’s three-game winning streak.
Ariolla-Randalle started hot, throwing for three touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Panthers a20-12 lead. Ariolla-Randalle connected with Jeff Weimer, Duante Moore and Zion McCaskle for touchdowns.
Moore finished with nine catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Tristan Crowley started at quarterback for the Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1 GCC) and completed 8 of 22 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
Crowley hooked up with Eren Jenkins for a a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Alex Andrade added an interception returned for a touchdown to stay within eight points of Hartnell.
Crowley threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Tihon Hines with 9:05 left in the first half. Merced College failed on the two-point conversion and trailed 20-18.
Moore hauled in his second touchdown, this one a 29-yard pass from Ariolla-Randalle to extend the Panthers’ lead to 27-18.
Jospeh Lema made a 19-yard field goal to pull the Blue Devils within 27-21 at the half.
Both teams scored one touchdown each in the second half. Ariolla-Randalle found Mark Lagazo for a 5-yard scoring strike in the third quarter that gave Hartnell a 34-21 lead.
Crowley connected with Daniel Guerrero on a 3-yard touchdown pass to pull MC within 34-27 with 3:52 remaining.
Hartnell racked up 630 yards of offense. Merced College finished with just 325 yards. Blue Devils running back WR Sanders finished with 108 yards on the ground on 22 carries.
The Blue Devils will host another undefeated team in Reedley (7-0, 3-0 GCC) on Saturday at Stadium ‘76 at 6 p.m.
Comments