Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club hosting 46 annual Invitational this Sunday

The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club is hosting their 46th annual Invitational No-Tap Tournament this Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Invitational has three divisions according to your average. A division 160 and above, B division 146-159, and the C division is 145 and below. Entry fee is $25 which includes your free buffet lunch and 50/50, raffle prizes, and door prizes will be offered during the afternoon. Over 60 - 70 gifts will be given out to all bowlers courtesy of Delta Sierra Beverage of Modesto.
Each division winner is guaranteed an additional $100 for their win. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl, and it is a great tournament.
CVSBC RESULTS FROM TRACY DOUBLES
The club had 48 doubles rolling and paid down 12 places at West Valley Family Bowl in Tracy last Saturday. Qualifying in first was the team of Jim Bass and Steve Sutton with a 1,954. Second qualifiers were Dave Castro and Dave Brown with a 1,930. There was a one game roll-off with Bass/Sutton rolling a 449 to get edged out by Castro/Brown's 455.
Castro and Brown are the newest doubles club champions. First place earned $373, second place for $298. Coming in seventh place was the team of Mindy and John Krone for $176, and in eleventh place was Larry Valenti Sr. and Mike Coe for $89. Up next for the club will be a singles event on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Black Oak Lanes up at Tuolumne City.
HIGH ROLLERS
Daniel Stephens 190, Janie Schropp 540, Christina Whitcomb 257/603, Connie Heil 182, Tim Porter 225, Bill Rife 190, Mickey Wallbaum 189, Edward Olivarez II 278/650, Dave Souza 231, Jonny Newkirk 231, Tony Rosas 197, Doug Laidlaw 238, Ernie Pinheiro 202, Ed Rowen 194, Yolanda Walsh 194, Julie flowers 258, Jenny Dart 199, and Tony Shukle a 190.
50 AND OVER SENIORS AT YOSEMITE
The following Bellevue bowlers make their names known last Friday as T.J. Rowen had a third place finish in the first high pot game, Bob Heller had a third in the first high pot game, and Linda Roach placed third in the final women game of the day.
Roach finished in third in the women's overall series with a 863 and Heller in the men's overall high series with a 922 for third. Up next for senior no-tappers will be the annual Turkey Shoot at McHenry Bowl on Friday, Nov. 17. Here is you chance to win a bird for Thanksgiving.
RIZZUTO AND BERRA WORKED THE DESK
I was visiting my Urologist Dr. Dennis Cesar last week and he always has a sports story to tell me. He knew about my bowling column in the Sun-Star. He told me when he was growing up in the New Jersey area he would bowl at Berra & Rizzuto Bowl.
You could walk in and see Berra and Rizzuto behind the desk taking your money and giving you you're bowling shoes. As you know that Phil Rizzuto played shortstop and Yogi Berra was the catcher for the New York Yankees, and both are in baseball's Hall of Fame.
In his office at his home Dr. Cesar has an autographed photo of Rizzuto. Also in his home office he has a Manhattan bowling ball which is all rubber. It was the only ball on the market way back when. I think all bowlers had one when they started bowling, I did.
THE BOOGEYMAN IS AT BELLEVUE SATURDAY
He will be there for Bellevue's Halloween Moonlight No-Tap Doubles at 6 p.m. They will be holding a costume contest for men and women with awards to be given out during the evening. Entry fee is $44 per team, optional high scratch game is only $3. Come out and have some fun. Halloween drink specials in the lounge during the night.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
