‘The crowd goes wild when I’m on the field.’ Football team manager plays for Merced.

The chants started from the Merced High sideline almost immediately after Bears senior Bruce Smith took the field late in the fourth quarter of Merced’s 60-19 win over Atwater last week.
The Bears players began shouting “Bruce! Bruce! Bruce!” Soon the Merced cheerleaders and some of the crowd picked up the chant shortly after.
When Smith returned to the sideline they started chanting his jersey number “96! 96! 96!” Hearing the chants, Smith started bobbing his head.
“It felt really good,” Smith said. “I could hear everyone chanting my name. That part I’ll never forget. It gave me so much energy. The crowd goes wild when I’m on the field.”
Smith has been waiting for an opportunity like that since he arrived at Merced High.
Smith, 17, was diagnosed with a learning disability when he was 6 years old, according to his parents Bruce and Erin. He’s been held out of football and other sports because he suffers seizures.
In an effort to still be around the teams and sports, Smith has served as team managers the past couple years for the football, basketball and tennis teams.
“I try to do whatever they need me to do,” Smith said. “I just do what I do best, I fill up bottles. But I’m trying to leave that life behind. I want to be a player.”
Smith will be in uniform again on Friday night for the Bears (9-0, 5-0 Central California Conference) when they face Golden Valley (6-3, 3-2 CCC) in the Battle for the Mayor’s Cup at Veterans Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cleared to play
Smith’s neurologist cleared him to play on Oct. 9. He was in uniform but didn’t play on Oct. 12 against Patterson because he hadn’t participated in enough practices to take the field.
The next week against Atwater in the 49th annual Santa Fe Bowl, Smith got his chance.
With the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter, Merced coach Rob Scheidt inserted Smith into the lineup on defense. He lined up at defensive end for two plays and then lined up at receiver for two plays on offense.
“Bruce is playing both ways,” shouted one Merced player from the sideline.
After the game, Smith told quarterback Dhameer Warren to throw him the ball deep next time when he’s open.
“Nobody loves Merced High School more than that guy,” Scheidt said. “His dream all along has been to play football. Just to see him get that opportunity, he won’t forget it. I know I won’t forget it.”
For Smith, the opportunity to actually go out on the field allows him to be one of the boys. Now that he’s putting on a uniform on Friday nights, he feels more a part of the team.
Smith was beaming after the game against Atwater, as people congratulated him after the game. He even got a hug from a cheerleader.
That happiness stayed with Smith all weekend at home.
“Oh God, he was so happy,” said his mother, Erin. “He felt he was finally part of the team and not just the ball boy or the water person.”
Smith inspires those around him
Smith has grown up with many of the players on the football. Fellow senior Xavier Stewart has known Smith since seventh grade and he was one of the players leading the chants.
When Smith went out to receiver, there was an issue with his helmet. The sideline judge even stepped in and tried to help get Smith’s helmet strapped on. It was Stewart who offered his helmet to wear so Smith can stay out on the field.
“I was so happy to see him go in,” Stewart said. “The whole team was happy. We’re proud of him. Whatever a team has needed a manager, he’s done it. He just loves being around sports. He loves being around us.”
Every morning at school, Scheidt says he gets his “Bruce boost” when Smith comes by his classroom.
“He comes into my room to say hello,” Scheidt said. “He’ll ask me how I’m doing. It gets me going every morning.”
His mom says Smith has always been a very positive person. He’s always smiling.
“He’s like that everywhere he goes and I hope and pray he keeps that up,” Erin said. “I think it will be wonderful it he takes it with him to the work place.”
Football in his blood
Smith has participated in Special Olympic events, playing on basketball teams with his mom and dad. In March, Smith played in the Unified Basketball Games that were held at Merced High that allowed challenged students and mainstream students to compete alongside each other.
Smith has always been interested in sports.
“Sports runs in our family,” said Smith’s father Bruce. “My second cousin is Dave Casper, who played in the NFL and is in the Hall of Fame. I think sports is also an outlet for him to weight lift. He loves lifting weights.”
Scheidt jokes if Smith was allowed to take six periods of P.E. that’s would he’d do.
After just one game, Smith is already looking to change positions if he gets in the game against Golden Valley.
“I want to play running back,” he said.
Kids at school were still congratulated Smith this week that he got in the game. He’s become a big man on campus.
“I’m just happy that in my senior year I got to have a big moment,” he said. “Winning that ninth game, it was a big moment.”
