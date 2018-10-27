The Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Oct. 19 is...?

All the votes are in and the winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll is Los Banos running back Justin Incaprera.
The junior had a monster game, rushing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Lathrop for the Tigers.
Incaprera received 6,284 votes, which accounted for 84 percent of the total of 7,462 votes.
The other nominees were Merced quarterback Dhameer Warren, Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez and Gustine running back Brandon Garbez.
Thanks to all the fans who participated and congratulations to all the nominees.
