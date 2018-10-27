GENE LIEB/glieb@losbanosenterprise.com Los Banos players hoist the Morning Star Crosstown Clash trophy following a 10-6 win over Pacheco Friday (Nov. 2, 2012) at Loftin Stadium.
The Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Oct. 19 is...?

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

October 27, 2018 10:49 AM

All the votes are in and the winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll is Los Banos running back Justin Incaprera.

The junior had a monster game, rushing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Lathrop for the Tigers.

Incaprera received 6,284 votes, which accounted for 84 percent of the total of 7,462 votes.

Justin Incaprera, Los Banos

The other nominees were Merced quarterback Dhameer Warren, Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez and Gustine running back Brandon Garbez.

Thanks to all the fans who participated and congratulations to all the nominees.

