Reedley quarterback accounts for six touchdowns in victory over Merced College.

Randall Johnson threw five touchdowns, including four in the first half to help Reedley College jump out to a 35-point lead. The undefeated Tigers cruised to a 44-28 win over Merced College at Stadium ‘76 on Saturday.
Reedley improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Golden Coast Conference. The Blue Devils dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the GCC.
Johnson started the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run. He then connected on a pair of touchdowns to Mason Layton, who finished with seven receptions for 116 touchdowns.
Johnson found Daniel Baca for a 32-yard touchdown and added a 4-yard TD pass to Nicholas Clarke to extend the Reedley lead to 35-0 with 1:41 left in the first half.
Osby Green finally got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Markus Brady with 45 seconds left in the first half.
WR Sanders had a productive day on the ground for MC, rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Green completed 10 of 13 passes for 134 yards and the touchdown. He added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Johnson completed 23 of 33 passes for 267 yards to go along with 101 yards on the ground. Emylle Jones had a big day for the Tigers defense, recording 11 tackles, including four sacks.
Merced College will play at Cabrillo College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
