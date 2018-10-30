Recent Bowl for a Cure was successful

The Bowl for a Cure fundraiser was a success according to Sean McCulloch, our local association president.
Last Saturday 33 men and women participated. It was the first Bowl for a Cure sponsored by the Merced County USBC Association.
The following women and men received plaques for placing during the tourney. On the women's side was Leticia Andrade with an 869 for first place, in second was Jan Moore with an 810, and coming in third was Kellie Compton with a 768.
The men had Tim Halloran taking first place with an 897, taking second was Chris Pugliese with a 826, and in third had Jeff Stout rolling a 827.
A final tabulation of the Cure still has a few more donations coming in. So far, the tourney brought in over $1,300 for the Bowl for a Cure, with the proceeds going to the Merced Cancer Society of Merced County. McCulloch said that this tournament will be a annual event on their schedule for next year to benefit the cancer fund.
OFFICIAL 2018 NOR-CAL RESULTS
The Nor-Cal B.C. had the following bowlers winners during the El Dorado Doubles tournament held his summer. The doubles were held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, NV. Coming in seventh place was the doubles team of Mike Robins and Mike Giordano with a score of 1,394 for $300. Coming in 25th was the team of Edward Olivarez and Steven Olvarez with a score of 1,347 for $110. A total of $6,359 was paid out during the tournament. More official results will be in the coming columns.
HIGH ROLLERS
Jamie Shank 192, Phil Chernoff 179, Ron Labuga 178, Yolanda Walsh 174, Sherman Kishi 180, Kathy Fultz 159, Mike Robins 267/702, Lesley Xiong 230, Dan Erreca 233, Stephanie Thompson 204, Kevin Decker 192, Debbie Taliaferro 188, Rikki Cascia 185, Tom McBride 233, Bob Simons 209, Keith Hunter 194, Annette Macklin 174, Gary Wescott 233/648, Cathy Ragsdale 170, Fred Ruell 177, and Bob Gurtierrez 149.
46th INVITATIONAL 500 CLUB HAPPENINGS
The annual event was down in attendance this year with only 54 women bowlers compared to the last couple of years. Women came from all parts of the Valley with teams of ladies from Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Madera, Chowchilla, Modesto, and Stockton on Sunday at Bellevue Bowl.
The only club that did not make it this year was from Sonora, the Mother Lode 500 Club. They had a tournament of their own on Saturday. Highlights was the Halloween Cave where director Rikki Cascia was taking photos of the women wearing all types of wigs and costumes. Top game of the day was a outstanding 290 game rolled by Verna Fellows. Official winning results will be out next Thursday.
REMEMBER WHEN
At Centruy Bowl in the Merced Merchants league had John Latorraca roll a 205 for C&M Surplus Sales, Ketner Bros. Trucking with Percy Ortez with a 204-222 for a 625, Eldon Jordan a 238-228 for a 631. Moomjeans had Bob Kohn a 214 and Hal Colwell a 201.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent. He can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments