‘Fingers crossed that we can do this all again.’ Hilmar repeats as section champions.

It wasn’t long ago when the Hilmar High volleyball team was in the underdog role, trying to unseat Sonora as a section champion.
It took four empty trips to the finals before the Yellowjackets came away with the program’s first blue banner last year.
Hilmar made it back-to-back titles on Saturday with a dominant performance, sweeping No. 2 seed Colfax 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game at Ripon High.
“I think being the favorites made it even more fun,” said junior Olivia Peterson, who finished with 11 kills and three blocks. “We were the No. 1 seed. We were supposed to win. It was fun coming in on top and trying to be the team to stay on top.”
The Yellowjackets had too much firepower for Colfax (24-8).
Peterson, Mikela Labno and Kayley Souza controlled the net, powering balls all over the court. Labno had some thunderous kills. The sophomore, who was a state qualifier in the high jump, put on an aerial display, finishing with 12 kills.
Setter Emma Martin ran the offense efficiently, recording 30 assists to go along with three aces and three blocks.
Hilmar went on big runs in every game, including a 7-0 run in the first game to open up an early 14-6 lead. The Yellowjackets closed the second game with an 8-1 run and used a 7-1 spurt in the third game to stretch out to a 19-10 lead.
Hilmar completed its run to a section title by going 4-0 in the playoffs without dropping a single set.
“This team is really good at focusing on the next day, the next game,” said Yellowjackets coach Patti Harris, whose team improved to 32-12 this season. “This team has always done. It’s like we have to play this team so they’re focused on that team. It’s always been one thing at a time.”
Here’s the scary part for the other Division IV teams in the section. Hilmar graduates just two seniors. Both are defensive specialists, which means the entire offense returns.
“We just jell so well,” Labno said. “We get along great. There’s no drama. We’re so blessed to have most of the team coming back next year. Fingers crossed that we can do this all again.”
