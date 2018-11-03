Merced College football drops third consecutive game with loss to Cabrillo

Cabrillo College scored the first 17 points of the game as the Seahawks handed Merced College its third consecutive loss with a 30-20 victory on Saturday at Cabrillo College.
Cabrillo College quarterback Josh Barron threw two touchdown passes, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Kameron Pleasant to get the scoring started in the first quarter.
Cole Davis broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to extend the Seahawk’s lead to 17-0.
Tristan Crowley found Daniel Guerrero for a 23-yard touchdown pass to pull the Blue Devils (3-6 overall, 2-3 Golden Coast Conference) within 17-7 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
Tihon Hines hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Osby Green in the third quarter to pull MC within 20-14.
However, the Seahawks (6-3, 3-2 GCC) tacked on a field goal in the third quarter and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Barron to Romello Cook in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 30-14.
Guerrero caught his second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. This time it was a 6-yard pass from Osby that cut the lead to 30-20 with 5:59 left in the game.
Osby completed 8 of 15 passes for 110 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Blue Devils managed just 239 yards of total offense. They were flagged 11 times for 190 yards in penalties.
Merced College wraps up the season at home next week agaisnt Gavilan.
