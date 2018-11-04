The Chowchilla Redskins take the fired prior to the Division IV-A State Bowl Championship game against Sierra at Chowchilla High School in Chowchilla, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. The Timberwolves beat the Redskins 20-15.
Sports

The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week is...?

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

November 04, 2018 08:57 AM

El Capitan senior Ronald Harris had a great performance in his final game for the Gauchos. Harris hauled in 10 catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a loss against Patterson.

Harris’ performance led to him being the winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll the games held on Oct. 26th. The Gauchos receiver collected 45 percent of the votes for a total of 4,212 votes.

AK El Capitan Football Preview 3.JPG
El Capitan’s Ronald Harris catches a pass during football practice at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Harris edged out Le Grand running back Tony Garcia, who received 2,563 votes and Merced running back Desmond Thompson, who received 2535 votes.

Hilmar’s Isaac Sharp was the other nominee after rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

