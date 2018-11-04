The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week is...?

El Capitan senior Ronald Harris had a great performance in his final game for the Gauchos. Harris hauled in 10 catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a loss against Patterson.
Harris’ performance led to him being the winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll the games held on Oct. 26th. The Gauchos receiver collected 45 percent of the votes for a total of 4,212 votes.
Harris edged out Le Grand running back Tony Garcia, who received 2,563 votes and Merced running back Desmond Thompson, who received 2535 votes.
Hilmar’s Isaac Sharp was the other nominee after rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Comments