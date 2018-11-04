Fresno State climbs national rankings after big win. Here’s where they’re ranked

A day after blowing away UNLV, the Fresno State Bulldogs moved up four spots in the Associated Press poll.
The Bulldogs, 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, climbed to No. 16 in the AP poll, up from No. 20 a week earlier.
Head coach Jeff Tedford picked up the 100th victory of his career Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium as his team cruised to a 48-3 victory over the Rebels of UNLV, who dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
Quarterback Marcus McMaryion completed 26 of his 35 passes, throwing for 274 yards with two touchdowns against one interception before leaving the game early. McMaryion is completing nearly 71 percent of his passes (70.9) and is in position to break the school record of 68.7 set by Derek Carr in 2013.
