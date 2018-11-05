Hilmar, Stone Ridge Christian earn top seeds for NorCal volleyball playoffs.

The Hilmar and Stone Ridge Christian girls volleyball teams earned the top seeds in their respective divisions for the Northern California Regional playoffs, which begin on Tuesday night.
Fresh off winning its second straight Sac-Joaquin Section championship, Hilmar was given the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs for the NorCal playoffs. The Yellowjackets will receive a first round bye and then host the winner of the match between Stuart Hall and Notre Dame on Thursday.
Stone Ridge Christian won its first section championship on Saturday and will host No. 8 Tomales in the Division VI NorCal playoffs on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Le Grand is the No. 13 seed in Division V and will open at No. 3 Washington Union on Tuesday night at 7.
After winning the Central Section championship, Chowchilla is the No. 2 seed in Division V and will receive a first-round bye. The Tribe will open at home on Thursday against the winner of Vacaville Christian and Los Molinos.
Merced College women win Delta Tournament
Suzana Shoji scored 23 points to lead the Merced College women’s basketball team to the championship of the Delta College Tournament on Sunday. It’s the first time the Lady Blue Devils have won the tournament.
Ayaka Nakashima added 15 points and was named the MVP of the tournament after helping MC go 3-0 in the tournament.
Shoji was named to the all-tournament team.
Malaya Kendrick added 10 points and eight rebounds for Merced College.
