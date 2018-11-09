Hilmar rallies back to avoid upset in NorCal volleyball playoffs.

The Hilmar High girls volleyball team found its season on the line late in the match against Notre Dame of Salinas in the second round of the Northern California Regional Playoffs on Thursday night.
The top-seeded Yellowjackets responded by overcoming a 2-1 defict to defeat the Spirits 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11 to advance to the semifinals on Saturday at home against No. 4 University Prep.
Hilmar (33-12) was led the by duo of Olivia Peterson (25 kills and five blocks) and Mikela Labno (22 kills, six blocks and 14 digs).
Emma Martin turned in a big performance at setter for Hilmar with 53 assists.
Vacaville Christian 3, Chowchilla 1 in Chowchilla – In the NorCal Division V playoffs, the No. 7 Falcons won the final three games to upset the No. 2 Tribe 31-33, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23.
Megan Stanek led Vacaville Christian with 20 kills.
Chowchilla ends the season with a 28-8 record.
College
Women’s Basketball
Merced College 79, Santa Rosa 52 in Merced – The Lady Blue Devils opened up the Pepsic Classic at Merced College with their fourth straight win to start the season. Shea Williams led MC with 16 points on six of eight shooting from the floor.
Malaya Kendricks added 14 points and four steals and Hope Salig chipped in with 11 points and four steals.
