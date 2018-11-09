Hilmar rallies back to avoid upset in NorCal volleyball playoffs.

Hilmar’s Olivia Peterson spikes the ball past Colfax defender Mariah Vossoghi during the Div. IV Sac-Joaquin Section title game in Ripon, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Peterson had 25 kills to help lead the Yellowjackets past Notre Dame of Salinas in five games in the second round of the NorCal Regional Playoffs on Thursday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com