The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week is...?

All the votes are counted and the winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll is Pacheco High senior Julian Moran.
It’s the second time this season Moran has won the online poll.
The Panthers running back rushed for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown in Pacheco’s 34-33 win over Sierra of Manteca. Moran received 63 percent of the votes.
Coming in second was Buhach Colony running back Owen Thomas, who received 26 percent of the vote.
The other nominees were Chowchilla’s Jordan Hornbeak and Golden Valley’s Davon Johnson.
