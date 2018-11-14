CVSBC singls tournament scheduled for this Saturday at Black Oak Lanes

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will hosting their annual singles event this Saturday, Nov. 17 at Black Oak Lanes up in Tuolumne City starting at 1 p.m.
Check-in time starts at 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. The club is open to all men 55 and older, and women 50 and over. Membership dues are $20 per year. Entry fee to enter this event is $40 and you roll four games across eight lanes.
The top three qualifiers will enter a step-ladder roll-off (2 vs 3) with the winner bowling the number one seed for the tournament championship. If you need any information about the club or the tourney you can contact Rick Lazaro at 209-531-8919. The prize fund normally pays down to around 20 spots.
THE BOWLERS TO VETERANS LINK
Our association held their annual BVL tournament last Saturday with the winners earning a berth into the state finals to be held at the West Lane Bowl in Stockton on March 23, 2019. The divisions will be announced next week for the men, women, and boys and girls who made the cut for the state finals.
Local winners will revive certificates from the Merced County USBC Association for their participation. I heard that they had around 60 bowing last Saturday.The BVL supports VA Medical Centers, VA hospitals, and State Veterans Homes. California leads the national in BVL donations every year.
HIGH ROLLERS
Terry Devorak 198, Rae Coonce 222, John Lema 205, Joe Troncoso 267/650, Ken Schmitz 257, Kevin Decker 222, Dawn Fernandez 227, Cindy Souza 176, Phil Oldenhage 190, Victoria Whitford 209, Hugh Gary 244/680, Bruno Holte 224/619, John Medearis 238/629, Jason Cassell 248/640, Betty Stout 179, Stephanie Thompson 226/617, John Krone 257/672, Rikki Cascia 195/517, Tosh Kajioka 626, David King 255/689, and Richard Pazin 236/665.
500 CLUB VETERAN'S DAY TOURNAMENT
The Madera-Chowchilla Women's 500 Club is hosting a Veteran's Day fundraiser for local veterans this Saturday, Nov. 18 with a start time of 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25 and they will have a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
It's a no-tap tournament featuring 9-pin no-tap, 3-6-9 strikes, and an 8-pin no-tap. It sound like fun and they always have great raffle prizes during the afternoon.
The action will be held at Valley Bowl in Madera. If your need any information on this event, contact the bowl at 559-674-0951. Bellevue Bowl has entry forms by the trophy case. All 500 Club members are invited to attend.
SCRATCH SIX-GAMER THIS SUNDAY
Yosemite Lanes will be holding their November scratch 6-gamer this Sunday in Modesto. Check in starts at 11 a.m. and bowling starts at noon. This tournament will be sponsored by Freddy Irvin and Freddy's Tree Service and one in every three entries will cash.
They offer optional brackets, high game pots, last game pots, and senior insurance will also be available. Entry fee is only $60 and there will be a top five step ladder finals. They have a special pattern for this event that will be the Shark and Wolf patterns.
All the left lanes will be the 45 foot PBA Shark pattern, and all the right lanes will be the 33 foot PBA Wolf pattern. I think we should have some top Bellevue Bowlers driving up to Yosemite to compete.
