Another accolade for El Capitan water polo star. Merced’s defensive dynamo named MVP.

Just two years into high school and El Capitan sophomore Kendall Thomas is putting together a decorated career.
Thomas was named the Central California Conference MVP by the conference coaches for the second straight year. Thomas helped lead the Gauchos to a perfect 12-0 run to the CCC championship.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Thomas said. “I really appreciate the recognition.”
The Gauchos didn’t have any close calls along the way. Buhach Colony and Merced finished second and third, and El Capitan defeated the Thunder 15-8 and 16-7 and beat Merced 14-5 and 17-3.
As the top player on both sides of the pool, Thomas led the way. It’s the second consecutive championship for the Gauchos, who shared the CCC title with Buhach Colony last season.
“This season was amazing,” Thomas said. “Especially the way the team came together. We didn’t have any problems like last year. Every game we were able to put teams away. It was beautiful to see. All the hard work we put in this season, going to all those tournaments and putting in all those hard practices, it was nice to see those outcomes.”
Gauchos teammate Alexis Smith was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Buhach Colony’s Erin McBride was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Thunder teammate Tarveen Takhar was selected as the Goalie of the Year.
Earning all-CCC first-team honors were: Christine Koenig (El Capitan), Ashland Alcorn (Buhach Colony), Gabrielle Perez (Buhach Colony), Natalie Frontella (Atwater), Liberty Hamilton (Golden Valley), Madeline Hall (Merced) and Jaden Key (Merced).
Second-team selections were: Jessica Delgado-Martinez (El Capitan), Evelyn Mumford (El Capitan), Jenna Briggs (El Capitan), Emma Johnston (Buhach Colony), Paige Brigham (Atwater), Gabriella Sequin (Golden Valley) and Katarina Capulong (Merced).
All-CCC Boys Water Polo
Nick Eckles also makes an impact on both sides of the pool. The Merced High senior often draws the top scorer on defense and is asked to contribute heavily on the offensive end as well.
Eckles was the conference coaches’ choice for CCC Most Valuable Player.
Eckles scored 20 goals and came away with 57 steals in 12 conference games to help lead the Bears to the playoffs.
The other three top awards went to Buhach Colony, which won its second straight CCC championship. Jack Bustabade was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Will Seifert was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and Andre Dalia was named the Goalie of the Year.
The all-CCC first team picks were: Easton Hamm (Merced), David Chen (Merced), Colin Mcilhatton (Buhach Colony, Matt Rogers (Atwater), Aidan Ramriez (Buhach Colony), Rocco Cuttone (El Capitan) and Andrew Brown (El Capitan).
Earning second-team honors were: Vince Arroyo (Merced), Brayden Fookes (Buhach Colony), Aaron Helfgott (Buhach Colony), Zion Brigham (Atwater), Juan Medina-Topete (Golden Valley), Mateo Tangaan (Golden Valley) and Zack Pilkington (El Capitan).
