From Haiti to Hilmar, this local star’s story is about so much more than football

At this point last year, Hilmar star Isaac Sharp was on a roll. In four postseason games, Sharp rushed for 715 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the Yellowjackets to a Sac-Joaquin Section championship.
Sharp’s ready to do the heavy lifting again, if needed.
“To be honest, I was disappointed with my showcase against Amador (two weeks ago),” Sharp said. “Hopefully, I can step it up against Escalon for sure.”
The two Trans-Valley League foes will square off on Friday night in Hilmar in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI semifinal matchup. The winner advances to next week’s section title game.
Friday’s game will be the 68th time the two teams have played. The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series against Escalon 36-31-1.
Sharp will be a big talking point for Escalon coach Andrew Beam as the Cougars (9-2) try to contain the break-away threat.
“He has a different level, a different speed than the normal guys we see in the TVL,” Beam said. “He is really quick laterally and because he has that extra step, that extra speed, that’s what separates him from other players in our league.”
Sharp has rushed for 1,224 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He’s done it on just 110 carries, which equates to 11.1 yards per rush. Sharp also has 13 catches for 379 yards and five more touchdowns in the passing game.
Coaches from four-year schools have started to show interest. Sharp has received offers from Western New Mexico, Morningside College in Iowa and West Liberty University in West Virginia.
Sharp is also drawing interest from other schools.
“I really didn’t think I’d get a chance to go to a four-year school out of high school,” Sharp said. “I thought I would go to a junior college for at least a year and maybe get a scholarship after that. It’s exciting to have options.”
Sharp has had to take care of work in the classroom to make this happen. That meant spending his summer vacation in school to catch up after falling behind academically early in his high school career.
“He’s stepped up for the past year or so,” said Hilmar coach Frank Marques. “He’s really been doing extra work. Some schools were concerned about his academics, but I think now that it looks like he’ll qualify, he’ll see some more activity.”
Sharp feels extremely blessed to be in this position. Here’s an 18-year old who was born in Haiti. His mother died when he was 2 years old. He never knew his biological father.
Sharp was adopted when he was 4 years old and grew up in Delhi.
“One of my only early memories is the first time I stepped in our house,” Sharp said. “I remember looking around and seeing my little brother Adam and his huge cheeks.”
Sharp was welcomed into his new home. He now lives with his mom, Darilyn Stewart, and stepfather, Matt Stewart, with his brother Adam Sharp, 16, and sister Laura Sharp, 13. His father, Ron Sharp, helped raise him.
“It’s been a great blessing,” Isaac said. “Especially if you look at Haiti now. The earthquakes happened after I left. But I have a roof over my head, I have food if needed and clothes on my back. Football has provided my other family.”
Isaac didn’t speak English when he came to California. His mother decided to hold him back a year to allow him time to learn the language and adjust to living here before he started school.
After growing up in Delhi, Isaac decided he wanted to attend high school in Hilmar. He says there have been families in Hilmar that have also treated him like family.
“He’s fit right in here,” Marques said. “He seems to have a good group of friends. He’s popular on campus. He’s really had zero discipline issues. I don’t think he’s gotten a detention except for maybe a tardy.”
Isaac said there were tough times after he was adopted. He was a young child moving to a new country with new people.
“It’s tough because you wonder why am I adopted,” he said. “I had to understand that it was so I could have a better life.”
Now he has another opportunity to better his life through school and football.
“I’m finally getting recognized, not just by my peers, but by coaches,” Isaac said. “I’m still doing well in class. I let my grades slip after my freshman year. I stepped up my junior year. It was like a wake-up call. Getting my first offer was like another wake-up call. It’s like I got this. I can do it.”
Comments