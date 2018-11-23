One week later, these longtime TVL rivals will clash in high stakes matchup.

Frank Marques feels like a pilot forced into a holding pattern, circling the runway, just waiting to land the plane. The Hilmar High football coach can finally deploy the landing gear on Friday night.
A week after the Sac-Joaquin Section postponed all playoff games because of the poor air quality due to the Camp Fire, No. 2 seed Hilmar (9-2) will host No. 3 Escalon (9-2) in the Division VI semifinals.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“I have the same worries I’m sure a lot of coaches have,” Marques said. “How do you get the team refocused again after the week off. I think the game has lost a little of its luster with all the stuff going on.”
This will be the 69th meeting between the two teams with Hilmar holding a 36-31-1 all-time advantage in the series. The Yellowjackets defeated the Cougars 20-17 in overtime on Sept. 21 and also defeated Escalon 41-38 in the semifinals last year.
Marques has had the Yellowjackets practicing early with school out and the threat of poor air quality in the afternoon.
Whichever team can find their high gear early may have the advantage.
The Cougars have three players with more than 700 yards rushing and at least nine touchdowns in Kaden Christensen, Colton Panero and Luke Anderson. The trio has combined for 2,230 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The Yellowjackets counter with a big-play offense that has averaged 39 points per game this season. Sharp has scored 24 touchdowns and is a threat in the running game, passing game, special teams or returning an interception on defense.
Justin Rentfro has added 575 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
The Hilmar defense is giving up less than 12 points per game and leads the team with 93 tackles on defense. Cole Cozine has come up with some big plays in the secondary, including five interceptions.
“I think speed-wise, both teams are right there,” said Sharp, who has 1,224 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this season. “They’re a little bigger than us, but that doesn’t bother us. I think it’s going to come down to who wants it more. Who is going to play smash-mouth football?”
