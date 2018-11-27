Notebook: ‘He was the hub of our wheel.’ Pacheco star earns major WAC award.

Marcus Ordunez was a dynamic threat at quarterback for Pacheco High this season. The senior accounted for 35 touchdowns combined through the air and on the ground to help the Panthers earn a share of the Western Athletic Conference championship.
It was the first title in the history of the Panthers’ program.
It’s no surprise Ordunez earned one of the major WAC awards when the conference coaches selected him as the Offensive Player of the Year.
“I said before the season that Marcus was going to open some eyes and I think he did that ,” said Pacheco coach David Snapp, who was named the WAC Coach of the Year. “He was the hub of our wheel. He made us go.”
Ordunez threw for 1,554 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 1,057 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The Panthers tied Los Banos and Mountain House for the WAC championship with a 6-1 conference record. Pacheco finished the season with a 9-3 record, picking up the first playoff win in the history of the program and finishing with the most wins.
Grace Davis quarterback Xavier Rodriguez was named the Most Valuable Player. Rodriguez threw for 3,518 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Spartans.
Los Banos linebacker Patrick Nunes was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Nunes finished with 82 tackles to help lead the Tigers to the WAC co-championship.
“He’s a three-year starter for us and each year he got better,” said Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso. “He was our quarterback of our defense. Me made the calls and helped us get lined up right.”
Pacheco’s Maniver Lally was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Mountain House’s Keenami Maggard was selected as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The all-WAC first team was comprised of quarterback Jesse Jordan (Mountain House), running backs Julian Moran (Pacheco) and Justin Incaprera (Los Banos), tight end Kevin Alvarez (Pacheco) and receivers Gregory Smith (Davis) and Landon Ramos (Los Banos). The first-team offensive linemen were Julian Johns (Davis), Alex DeLaCruz (Mountain House), Josiah Olson (Pacheco), Jack Aragona (Los Banos) and Leon Rodriguez (Los Banos).
First-team selections on defense included: defensive end Matthew Buchanan (Pacheco), inside linebackers Troy Clegg (Mountain House) and Sebastian Iniguez (Lathrop), defensive linemen Alonzo Perez (Johansen), Joseph Figueroa (Mountain House), Lorenzo Gomez (Pacheco), Izaiah Flores (Los Banos) and defensive backs Maurice Saulsbury (Lathrop), Elias Escobar (Mountain House), Jaime Garcia (Pacheco), Vincente Olague (Los Banos).
Mountain House kicker Cameron McWililams was also a first-team selection.
The all-WAC second-team offense was comprised of: quarterback Dasani Tate (Los Banos), running back Vladik Sutherland (Mountain House), running back Ronnie Garcia (Pacheco), tight end Jakob Moberg (Mountain House), receiver Michael Sherrod (Davis), receiver Jerry Winters (Pacheco) and offensive linemen Jimmy Catala (Davis), Justin Kantun (Lathrop) and Josh Ofisa (Ceres).
The second-team defensive selections were: defensive end Oscar Flores (Los Banos), inside linebacker Elijah Diaz (Davis), inside linebacker Adrian Atangan (Los Banos), defensive linemen Anthony Cortez (Beyer), Israel Vega (Davis), Dominic Castillo (Davis), Justin Romero (Lathrop) and defensive backs Bereyah DeLeon (Johansen), Sutherland (Mountain House), Andrew Alcala (Ceres) and Jacob Johnson (Los Banos).
