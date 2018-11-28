Bowlers to Veterans Link winners are...

The association's annual BVL tournament had a good crowd of 59 men, women, boys and girls rolling for a chance to represent our local association at the state finals.
The bowlers were vying for a spot in the Helen Duval Veterans Tournament to be held at West Lanes Bowl in Stockton on March 23, 2019. The top bowlers in each division were using their book average this year.
In the women's top division had Chyrl Lafferty finishing first. In the A division had Dawn Fernandez, the C division was Marie Herrera, and women D division had JoAnn Baker, and in the women's E division saw Charli McMillian.
In the men's Classic division had Eiljah Torres winning, the A division was Jesse Andrade, the B division had Tom McBride, and the C division had Edward Olivarez, the D division had Ted Council, and in the E division was Ben Arms. Boy's C division was Dominic Cardoza, the E division had Gavin Cardoza, and in the Girl's E division was Elizabeth Cardoza.
50 & OLDER SENIOR RESULTS FROM YOSEMITE LANES
A few Bellevue Bowlers took home some prize money at Yosemite Lanes monthly 50 & over senior no-tap last Friday. In the women's first high game pot had T.J. Rowen and Nancy White. In the second women's high game has Kim Heller. In the third high game again was White.
The men's high game pot was sparse as there were only two men rolling and the only one placing was Gregg Bennett who finished third in the high game pot. In the overall series saw White placing in fourth for some cash and Bennett taking third.
Up next for senior no-tappers will be at McHenry Bowl's regular senior 9-pin no-tap this Friday at 1 p.m. They have a pot luck lunch at noon, so bring a dish. Sign-ups start at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is now $16.
HIGH ROLLERS
John Montoya 589, Rudy Lejarde 235/627, Dana Lee 218, Larry Valenti Jr. 268/686, Sharon Roper 171, Laura Thornhill 156, Eric Hickman 257/686, Lew Reese 182, Dennis Gray 227, Ed Rowen 191, Jerry McMillian 221, Jerry Hill 279/682, Jason Mudrak 234, Dave Formby 171, Marjory Cole 106, Barbara Nesnidal 116, Linda Roach 220, Sylvia Giordano 188, and Gene Wallace with a step-ladder of 203-204-205 for a 612. In the Monday Merchants had Jared Hayes rolling a great 230 game.
SCRATCH SIX-GAMER AT YOSEMITE LANES
The top scratch bowlers in the Valley and the Bay Area were at Yosemite Lanes last weekend for their monthly scratch six-gamer. They added a different twist on this one as they added on the left lanes would be the 45ft PBA Shark pattern and the right lanes would be the 33ft PBA Wolf pattern.
It's tough rolling on each of these patterns, but to change from lanes to lanes had to be real tough even for these experienced scratch bowlers. This month they had 32 rolling with Ivan Miyasato of Fresno leading the qualifying six games with a 1,2241 score (a 206 average). He faced the number three seed in Scott Boyle of Modesto in the championship match.
Boyle needed the first strike in the 10th to beat Miyasato’s 187 game, but he left a ringing 7 pin to give Miyasato the win. The win was good for $398 and Boyle $280.
Merced had their young Elijah Torres rolling again against the big boys. The young man keeps learning some pointers from the top bowlers. The next will be the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, December 30.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com
Comments