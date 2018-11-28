‘I just like the coaches and the environment.’ Golden Valley ace excited for next step.

Marissa Bertuccio loves her future college softball coach and the Golden Valley High senior very much wanted to stay close to home.
Those were two of the big determining factors when it came time to choose a college. Bertuccio made up her mind two years ago and hasn’t wavered since . On Wednesday evening the Cougars ace made her choice official, when she signed her national letter of intent to accept a softball scholarship to Sacramento State in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates in the Golden Valley library.
“First off, I love my coach,” Bertuccio said. “I love the other coaches too, but I just love coach Lori Perez. I’ve always felt comfortable with her. I also always wanted to stay close. I’m very family oriented. The campus is nice, it’s a good school and the full-ride scholarship helps. I just like the coaches and the environment.”
The Hornets are getting the player that has been the backbone of the resurgence of the Golden Valley softball program.
Bertuccio was named the Merced Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year last season after helping lead the Cougars to their first playoff appearance since 2006. Bertuccio was named the Central California Conference Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 21-6 record to go along with a 0.64 ERA.
Bertuccio threw five no-hitters last season, including two perfect games. Her 267 strikeouts also ranked No. 9 in the state.
“I think one thing that says a lot about Marissa is when we were going through those rough years she never collapsed,” said Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks. “She didn’t fall apart. She always stayed positive. She understand it was a work in progress and I think last year was very rewarding for her, our team and the school.”
Bertuccio fell in love with the sport at an early age. It started with a travel team her parents help start called the CenCal Angels when she was 10 years old.
“I formed such a bond with the coaches and the girls,” Bertuccio said. “I loved playing and we had so much fun.”
It was early on when Bertuccio set the goal of one day playing college softball. Over the years she put in a lot of hard work and sacrificed a lot to achieve that goal.
“There were a lot of times I had to tell my friends I can’t do this because I have softball,” Bertuccio said. “They would be going out to eat and I couldn’t go because I had a tournament. I missed some football games on Friday night before I had softball. I remember I had to leave my eighth grade graduation right away because I had a tournament in LA.”
Bertuccio spent her last couple summers playing on the Bat Buster Gomes 18 gold team that traveled to tournaments in Colorado, Missouri and Southern California. She heads to a tournament in Florida next week.
One of her teammates on that team is Dos Palos’ Janessa Jasso, who recently signed with Iowa State.
Playing on the elite travel teams has given her the opportunity to challenge herself against other future Division I college players.
Bertuccio can’t wait for the opportunity to compete at Sacramento State.
“I want to go into Sac State and make an impact,” she said. “I’m excited to see the friendships I make with my teammates and see how far I can go.”
