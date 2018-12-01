Taylor ties career-high with 32 points to lead Fresno State past Cal Poly.

Deshon Taylor stepped to the free throw line in the final seconds with a chance to set a career high in points. His shot rolled out.
It was about the only thing that went wrong for Taylor on Saturday as the senior tied his career high with 32 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 76-67 win over Cal Poly at the Save Mart Center.
Taylor was well aware of his chance to set a career high in points.
“Yeah, I did because somebody on the bench kept saying it,” Taylor said. “I just missed it. It happens.”
The Bulldogs (5-2) relied on Taylor heavily, who turned in an efficient performance against the Mustangs (2-5). His 32 points came on just 13 shots and he finished with just two turnovers in 38 minutes played. Taylor made 12 of 14 free throws with 11 of them coming in final 2:11.
“That’s why I come back in the gym at night to try to make at least 90 out of 100 free throws before I go back home,” Taylor said. “I’ve always been doing that because I live at the free throw line. I know I have to make free throws.”
Braxton Huggins added 17 points for Fresno State and Nate Grimes contributed and 12 points and six rebounds.
However, for the second consecutive game the Bulldogs struggled to put away an opponent. Fresno State needed overtime to defeat the University of the Pacific 81-78 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs had opportunities to blow the Mustangs out, stretching the lead to as much as 14 points early in the second half.
“We need to step up our intensity on defense,” said senior Sam Bittner, who finished with five points and seven rebounds.. “That comes with getting stops and getting rebounds. Too many times we’re giving second-chance opportunities to Cal Poly and Pacific and that’s how they were able to stay with us and keep it close.”
Cal Poly started the game 2 for 12 shooting and it didn’t get much better from there. Fresno State held the Mustangs scoreless for close to a six-minute stretch during the first half.
Cal Poly made just 6 of 25 shots from the floor in the first half and only two of those came from inside the three-point line.
The problem for the the Bulldogs was shots weren’t falling on the offensive end. The Bulldogs made just 12 of 28 shots in the first half and only had three fast-break points.
“We had a lot of great looks,” Taylor said. “We missed a lot of easy ones, a lot of layups, a lot of little hooks shots and wide open threes, but we just have to get back in the gym.”
Both teams picked up offensively in the second half as both teams scored 44 second-half points. The Mustangs pulled to within four points at 45-41 midway through the second half. Mark Crowe led Cal Poly with 22 points and Junior Ballard added 15 on five 3-pointers.
The Mustangs outrebounded Fresno State 41 to 28 on the night and had 15 second-chance points compared to just six for the Bulldogs.
“Our inside game was nonexistent tonight, so we got outplayed on the inside and that can’t continue to happen if we’re going to continue to be successful,” said Bulldogs coach Justin Hutson..
Taylor proved he can play the role of closer for the Bulldogs.. The all-Mountain West Conference first-team selection from last year scored 15 of the Bulldogs’ final 18 points in the final 4 minutes and 39 seconds.
“His confidence level in himself comes from his work ethic,” Hutson said. “He just mentioned it. He comes back in and makes 90 out of a 100. He seen it done before and his toughness of I’m not going to let us lose.”
Fresno State will be back at home on Wednesday against Weber State (4-2) in the third of seven consecutive home games. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
