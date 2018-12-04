Roundup: Atwater girls defense sets the tone in road win. Falcons improve to 5-0.

The Atwater High girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 63-37 win at East Union of Manteca on Monday night.
The Falcons forced 20 turnovers in the second half to pull away after leading by just two points at the half. Lexi Valencia led Atwater with 14 points. Kelsey Valencia added 13 points.
Aptos 54, Merced 30 in Merced – Hannah Hocom and Natalia Ackerman both scored 13 points to lead the Mariners (3-1)past the Bears.
After a 3-0 start, the Bears have dropped two games in a row. Merced was led by Khya Martin with 13 points. The Bears made just 12 of 52 shots from the floor.
El Capitan 61, Orestimba 33 in Merced – Amaya Ervin scored 19 points to lead the Gauchos, who are off to a 3-0 start. Nylah Hassaan added eight points for El Capitan.
Boys Basketball
Golden Valley 79, Livingston 43 in Livingston – Avery Townsel paced the Cougars (3-2) with 15 points. Brendan Nole added 12 points with the help of three 3-pointers.
Cooper Winton led the Wolves with 11 points.
Atwater 61, Hughson 57 in Hughson – Jaylen Allison scored 15 points to help the Falcons improve to 3-2 this season. Robert Smid added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Atwater.
Comments