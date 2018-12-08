Merced College’s water polo standouts Stokes, Mello named All-American

Merced College women’s water polo players Hope Stokes and Grace Mello earned Community College All-American honors.
Both players were named to the all-Coast Conference first team and were received first-team NorCal honors.
The sophomore Stokes finished second in the state with 61 assists and fourth in the state in steals with 75. She scored 68 goals this season, which was second on the team.
The freshman Mello led the Blue Devils with 71 goals, which ranked 14th in the state. Mello’s 38 assists also ranked 14thin the state.
