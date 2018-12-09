Golden Valley boys win Godinez Tournament championship

The Golden Valley boys basketball team extended their winning streak to six consecutive games with a 64-32 win over East Union on Saturday in the championship game of the Godinez Tournament at Turlock High.
Zack Fernandez led the way with 17 points and Isaiah Daniel added 14 points for the Cougars (6-2).
Golden Valley defeated Merced 61-29 in the semifinals on Friday night. Etrell Bowers paced the Cougars with 21 points. Dhameer Warren led the Bears (3-5), who rebounded to defeat Turlock 51-46 in the third-place game on Saturday night.
Livingston 83, Turlock Christian 61 in Delhi – The Wolves (5-4) won the Delhi Winter Classic with a win over the Eagles.
Sunny Takhar finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Ritick Singh added 14 points and Cooper Winton 12 points.
Livingston’s Cesar Avila was named the tournament MVP after scoring 35 points in the three games. Singh and Winton received all-tournament honors.
Girls Basketball
San Joaquin Memorial 74, Atwater 43 in Salida – The Falcons dropped their first game of the season in the championship of the Modesto Christian tournament.
Amoni Claiborne, Kelsey Valencia and Lexi Valencia were all named to the all-tournament team for the Falcons (8-1).
Wrestling
Gauchos finish fifth at Chukchansi Invitational
MADERA – The El Capitan boys wrestling team finished fifth out of 53 teams at the 10th Chukchansi Invitational at Madera South High this past weekend.
Kevin Fernandez (182 pounds) and Devin Holman (132) both finished second in their weight class. Joseph Pia (106) and Shane Carl (160) placed fourth and sixth, respectively.
