Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s singles event at Bellevue Bowl on Saturday

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will be visiting Bellevue Bowl this Saturday for their monthly handicap singles event with a start time of 1 p.m.
The check-in time starts at 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. The club is open to all men 55 and older and women who are 50 and over. Membership dues are $20 per year. You can join the club on the day of the tournament.
The entry fee to the tournament is $40 and you will be rolling four games across eight lanes. The top three qualifiers will enter a step-ladder roll-off with (2 vs 3) and the winner rolling the number one seed for the singles championship. If you need information on the club or the tournament you can contact Rick Lazaro at 209-531-8919, or call Bellevue Bowl at 209-383-5455. The prize fund normally pays down to around 20 spots.
COMING UP IS THE 500 CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club is hosting their annual Club Championship Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 13 at Bellevue Bowl with a 1 p.m. start.
A member must have rolled in two local 500 tournaments in 2018 in order to qualify for Club Championship. You will be rolling three regular games on one pair of lanes with the handicap will be 80 percent of 220.
This tourney is for the local 500 members only and the cost is $25. Members must wear their club shirts and there is no finger food for this event. Entries close on Thursday, Jan. 10.
Entry forms are now available at the Bellevue near the trophy case. Prior to the tournament the club will be holding their annual meeting at 11 a.m. A $50 door prize will be drawn at the meeting and you must be present to win. The the club will be going over 2019 tournaments and new by-laws, etc.
HIGH ROLLERS
Chuck Mook 679, Mike Giordano 266, Joe Troncoso 648, Rikki Cascia 182, Doug Laidlaw 620, Sean Kucius 244, Juan Martinez 232, Corey Phillips 267/689, Pam Johnson 230/553, Bob Simons 200/555, Dawn Fernandez 226/619, Bryan Rivas 221/534, Lizzy Cardoza 220, Bill King 568, Todd Gilles 227/638, John Krone 205/561, Kellie Compton 181, Mike Coe 259, Kevin Marks 704, Robert Chaney 230/651, Bill Bottwright 221/616, Mike Ingraham 196, and Keith Hunter 214/551.
DON'T FORGET THE NEW YEAR IN PARIS PARTY
McHenry Bowl has their flyers out for their Annual Senior no-tap tournament will be held on Monday, Dec. 31. The tournament is for all seniors and their guest. The cost this year is $32 which includes a light buffet, party favors, prizes, a champagne glass for yours to keep ,and money fun shots.
Then they ring in the New Year in Paris at 3 p.m. our time, everyone is offered champagne or sparkling cider toast. The senior have a fun time and win prizes and cash during the day.
The buffet starts serving at 11:30 a.m., the tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. I will not be helping with the party this year. I do have flyers if you need one. To reserve your spot at the party, contact Terry or Theresa at 209-571-2695. This event fills up fast.
THANKS FRANK
I want to take the opportunity to thank Frank Gasper a resident of Snelling and a fellow bowler for giving me the information on the passing of Leornore Rose, former owner of Castle Lanes. He gave me the dates, the place, and other information for her service.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mal at desurdich@aol.com.
